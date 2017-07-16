Carlton Blues vs Western Bulldogs: AFL live scores, blog

The Western Bulldogs are looking to keep their season alive when they take on the Carlton Blues in the midst of a losing streak. Catch all the live scores, highlights and action on The Roar from 3:20pm (AEST).

The Dogs title defence continues to slip through the middle of the season, leaving them teetering on the edge of the finals race in 11th place.

While still only a couple of wins off the top eight, their recent form says that they are still a long, long way off making a deep run into September footy.

They have lost six of their last eight games and tumbled down the ladder, including a mammoth 59-point defeat at the hands of the Crows last week where they could only manage to sink five goals across the four quarters.

For the Blues, their loss against the Demons last week was a painful blow, going down by just eight points and leaving them well out of finals contention in third last on the ladder.

That was Carlton’s third loss on the trot, leaving them on par with the Bulldogs with six defeats from their least eight games.

Carlton and the Dogs have both struggled up front this year with the Blues, in particular, sitting last in the league in points scored, averaging just 73 per game.

The Dogs aren’t too much better in third last for points scored.

This is the first meeting between these two sides this season with the Bulldogs winning the last two encounters and five of the last seven.

Team News

Carlton has a few key injuries coming out of their clash with the Demons, including a broken leg for young gun Patrick Cripps which rules him out for the season. Simon White will miss this week at least after also coming up short last week and is awaiting scans on his knee.

David Cunningham will miss out with a hip injury, joining Ciaran Sheehan and Hamish Macreadie who have both been omitted.

In lighter news for the Blues, Irishman Ciaran Byrne will finally take to the park for the first time in over a year after the 22-year-old finally recovered from a ruptured ACL from Round 15 last year.

Alex Silvagni returns from a knee injury while Dylan Buckley will play his first game in the AFL this year alongside Blaine Boekhorst and Nick Graham as additions to the line-up.

For the Dogs, skipper Bob Murphy returns to the side after a brief injury layoff, joining 18-year-old Lewis Young in the side making his AFL debut.

Shane Biggs and Bailey Williams also make their way into the side.

Matthew Boyd has been ruled out with an achilles injury and Easton Wood will serve the first week of his suspension.

The final two omissions come purely off the back of form and sees premiership-winning players Clay Smith and Fletcher Roberts both out of the side.

Prediction

It’s difficult to see either side winning this one, such has been the form of the two.

The Bulldogs are defending premiers and still in the finals race, but the Blues have been fighting hard as of late, losing in tight battles against much better sides so they could even be the form side of the two heading into this one.

The Dogs need this win though and it will be a season-defining contest, win or lose. A contest they will surely show up for with their season reeling.

Bulldogs to win by 9