Cowboys conquer Rabbitohs 23-10

The Cowboys have recorded their third win on the trot after beating South Sydney 23-10 at Barlow Park.

Hooker Jake Granville was a stand out for North Queensland helping set up two tries as well as collecting one himself in what was a phenomenal effort.

Michael Morgan steered the side around the park nicely with a number of influential plays. One of which included a 40/20 attempt in the 63rd minute that ended in Johnston being forced back into the in goal.

It took Souths until the 68th minute to find some sort of momentum following a number of puncturing runs by Crichton and Burgess in the build up that resulted in a try to Braidon Burns.

That was one of their few highlights as errors and easy turnovers saw the Cowboys topple them and effectively their season.

The opening forty resembled a start stop affair as both sides were guilty of giving up cheap ball and piggyback penalties.

South Sydney were the first to open up the scoring courtesy of some light stepping by Adam Reynolds who bamboozled the defence before putting Cody Walker under the sticks to score in the 13th minute.

The Jake Granville show clicked into gear shortly after with his crafty work at dummy half helping set up tries for a rampaging Taumalolo and Coen Hess to give them a 16-6 lead at the break.

In between the two plays, Kyle Feldt collect a four pointer after North Queensland’s spine took advantage of Souths up and in defence to put it through the hands in the 27th minute.

Granville was at it again just 6 minutes into the second half when he strolled over from dummy half to extend the Cowboys lead by 16 points following Lowe’s conversion.

South Sydney wrestled back some ascendancy following Braidon Burns’ try but were always in a race against the clock and themselves.

Lachlan Coote got some field goal practice in during the dying stages with a wobbly one pointer as the scores finished at 23-10.

The Cowboys now join a host of teams sitting in second position on 26 points while South Sydney will start preparing for next week’s match against the Sharks and perhaps their mad Monday celebrations.