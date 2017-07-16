 

Fremantle Dockers vs West Coast Eagles: AFL live scores, blog

TomC Roar Guru

By , TomC is a Roar Guru

Tagged:
 , , , ,

36 Have your say

    Live Scores

    Scores updated each minute. REFRESH NOW

    Fremantle vs. West Coast Eagles
    Domain Stadium
    AFL Home and Away July 16, 2017
    Q2 - 7:00 - Fremantle 4, West Coast Eagles 32
    Fremantle West Coast Eagles
     G B Pts G B Pts
    Q1033   4125
    Q2044   5232

    A high stakes Derby in the wild west to close the round, as the Fremantle Dockers face the West Coast Eagles at Subiaco. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog from 4:40pm AEST (2:40pm AWST).

    There’s always plenty to play for whenever the two WA sides face off, but this afternoon’s contest will have even more tension than usual.

    With just six games to play after this one, both teams sit just outside the top eight.

    The Eagles look the more likely to play finals, with only percentage separating them from eighth spot at the start of the round.

    The Dockers have a bit more work to do, sitting in twelfth with a 7-8 record.

    They did however manage to break a four game losing streak with a narrow win over North Melbourne last week, thanks to the heroics of debutant Ryan Nyhuis.

    Although there’s still a fair amount of time left in the season, and it’s maybe a little early to say that this afternoon’s loser is out of the finals race, it certainly will make things a lot harder.

    Both teams have some big ins for this game.

    The Dockers welcome back David Mundy and Lee Spurr from injury, with Tom Sheridan and Brady Grey out of the side.

    For the Eagles, Will Schofield, Chris Masten and Jackson Nelson are inclusions, but the most exciting selection decision is the return of the reigning Coleman medallist in Josh J Kennedy. Scott Lycett, Malcom Karpany and Eric Mackenzie miss through injury, while Sharrod Wellingham was omitted.

    Prediction
    I really had to think about this one. While the Eagles’ recent form is certainly stronger, they haven’t been all that convincing over the season.

    West Coast’s midfield, although it has plenty of quality, has looked slow at times this season, and the Dockers will certainly have a pace advantage. The potency of Michael Walters and the Hill brothers for Fremantle would be a real worry for Adam Simpson.

    But in pretty much every other part of the ground the Eagles look a bit stronger, and altogether more experienced. Even if the Dockers get on top at times I’d expect the more mature team to run out the game better.

    West Coast by 10 points.

    Live Score Updates

    Scores updated each minute. REFRESH NOW

    Events
    Quarter 1
    5' GOAL - Josh J. Kennedy (West Coast Eagles)
    8' GOAL - Jack Darling (West Coast Eagles)
    10' BEHIND - Rushed (West Coast Eagles)
    14' BEHIND - Nat Fyfe (Fremantle)
    15' GOAL - Drew Petrie (West Coast Eagles)
    19' BEHIND - Stephen Hill (Fremantle)
    21' BEHIND - Stephen Hill (Fremantle)
    23' GOAL - Matt Priddis (West Coast Eagles)
    Quarter 2
    5' BEHIND - Matt Priddis (West Coast Eagles)
    6' GOAL - Josh J. Kennedy (West Coast Eagles)
    8' BEHIND - Brennan Cox (Fremantle)

    The Roar is excited to showcase your team's greatest moments on Club Roar - and we're awarding $10,000 to the best videos. To find out how you can share your greatest sporting feats AND win cash check out the Club Roar Awards.