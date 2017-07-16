Fremantle Dockers vs West Coast Eagles: AFL live scores, blog

A high stakes Derby in the wild west to close the round, as the Fremantle Dockers face the West Coast Eagles at Subiaco. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog from 4:40pm AEST (2:40pm AWST).
There’s always plenty to play for whenever the two WA sides face off, but this afternoon’s contest will have even more tension than usual.
With just six games to play after this one, both teams sit just outside the top eight.
The Eagles look the more likely to play finals, with only percentage separating them from eighth spot at the start of the round.
The Dockers have a bit more work to do, sitting in twelfth with a 7-8 record.
They did however manage to break a four game losing streak with a narrow win over North Melbourne last week, thanks to the heroics of debutant Ryan Nyhuis.
Although there’s still a fair amount of time left in the season, and it’s maybe a little early to say that this afternoon’s loser is out of the finals race, it certainly will make things a lot harder.
Both teams have some big ins for this game.
The Dockers welcome back David Mundy and Lee Spurr from injury, with Tom Sheridan and Brady Grey out of the side.
For the Eagles, Will Schofield, Chris Masten and Jackson Nelson are inclusions, but the most exciting selection decision is the return of the reigning Coleman medallist in Josh J Kennedy. Scott Lycett, Malcom Karpany and Eric Mackenzie miss through injury, while Sharrod Wellingham was omitted.
Prediction
I really had to think about this one. While the Eagles’ recent form is certainly stronger, they haven’t been all that convincing over the season.
West Coast’s midfield, although it has plenty of quality, has looked slow at times this season, and the Dockers will certainly have a pace advantage. The potency of Michael Walters and the Hill brothers for Fremantle would be a real worry for Adam Simpson.
But in pretty much every other part of the ground the Eagles look a bit stronger, and altogether more experienced. Even if the Dockers get on top at times I’d expect the more mature team to run out the game better.
West Coast by 10 points.
5:25pm
5:25pm
A chance for the Dockers as Cox picks it up and quickly shoots at goal, but its off target and another behind.
Still no goals for the Dockers, with 14 minutes of playing time left in the second quarter.
5:23pm
5:23pm
There’s just been a huge difference in the quality of the two team’s backlines today. Kennedy is obviously a quality player, but he was able to find space all too easily for that last goal.
5:23pm
5:23pm
GOAL WEST COAST
Once again Freo can’t clear. Masten roves at half forward, handballs to Redden who lowers the eyes, and finds Kennedy in plenty of space.
Kennedy eats these up normally, and from 40m out he makes no mistake.
Fremantle 3
West Coast 32
5:21pm
5:21pm
A fortunate free kick to Priddis on the wing. He feints right and Lachie Neale goes to tackle him as if he’d played on, and Fremantle are correctly penalised fifty metres.
Priddis should kick this from 40 out, virtually in front, but he misses to the left. He kicked one earlier, but he’s not the best shot for goal.
5:20pm
5:20pm
Hutchings with a few touches on the wing. The West Coast tagger is well on top of Walters so far.
5:18pm
5:18pm
Duggan again wins the ball for West Coast with some very strong play at half back. An early contender for the Ross Glendinning medal, you’d think.
5:17pm
Mattician6x6
5:17pm
Expect freo to come back a bit but if we can open them up that would be pleasing.
5:18pm
5:18pm
It rather looks like the Eagles’ backline simply has their measure at the moment.
5:17pm
5:17pm
The second quarter is underway, and Freo get the first clearance after Suban was tripped by Mitchell.