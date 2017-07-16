Liam Jones re-signs with Carlton

Liam Jones has been rewarded by Carlton for his stunning rejuvenation as a defender with a new two-year AFL deal.

The 26-year-old spent seven seasons – including five with former club Western Bulldogs – as a forward before trialling in a role at the other end of the park in the VFL, bringing impressive form to the senior Blues side.

He has signed until the end of the 2019 season.

“The move into the back six has obviously reinvigorated me and I’m really grateful to the club for giving me the opportunity to go around again for the next couple of years,” Jones said.

A second-round pick in the 2008 draft, Jones has played 88 games, booting 84 goals.

He has averaged six marks and 13 disposals in his five games this season.