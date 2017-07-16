Marin Cilic vs Roger Federer: Wimbledon men’s final live scores, blog

Roger Federer is the hot favourite to claim an unprecedented 19th grand slam and eighth at Wimbledon, but standing in his way is the powerful Marin Cilic. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage of the final from 11pm (AEST).
It’s the biggest match of the year bar none, and Federer has won it seven times throughout his glittering career. He is the best player of this generation, probably ever, and Cilic faces one hell of a challenge.
Federer has constructed his 2017 season perfectly. He started with a bang in Australia, winning the first grand slam of the year before playing the U.S. hard court season and doing a great job, winning a number of tournaments.
The former world No.1 then took some time off tennis, skipping the entirety of the brutal clay court season. He returned just in time for the grass court season and apart from a shock first round loss at Stuttgart, he hasn’t lost a match across Halle and Wimbledon.
His form has been so impressive that he hasn’t lost a set at Wimbledon. To put it simply, he has dominated and hasn’t looked under pressure, and with opponents like Grigor Dimitrov, Mischa Zverev and Milos Raonic falling by the wayside, it’s brilliant to say the least.
The only thing even close to a blemish was a pair of tie-breakers against Tomas Berdych, but then his experience rose to the fore for convincing wins in the semi-final.
Cilic will be the strongest opponent he has faced yet though, given the form of Raonic hasn’t been fantastic. Cilic, in his first Wimbledon final but gunning for a second grand slam title has a similar game plan to Raonic in a lot of ways, relying on a dominating serve and forehand game.
Like Federer, Cilic had a strong run through the grass court season, capping it off with a final at the Queens Club. He went through the first four rounds at Wimbledon without dropping a set as well, his serve thundering opponents off the court.
It took five sets to go past Gilles Muller in the quarter-finals though, although a 6-1 ending was dominant. He also bounced back against Sam Querrey, dropping the first set of the semi-final before going on to record a 6-7, 6-4, 7-6, 7-5 victory.
He is going to need plenty of that cool, calm and collected approach if he is to compete with Federer. There will be plenty of tough moments, and holding serve is imperative.
Last year, the pair met in the quarter-finals of Wimbledon, with Federer bouncing back from two sets down to take victory in a stunning turnaround. Federer’s form is miles better this year than it was 12 months ago though.
In total, they have played six times, with Cilic winning only once during the semi-finals of his victorious 2014 U.S. Open campaign.
Prediction
This is likely to be a classic. Cilic’s serve will keep him in the match, but to overcome Federer he will need to find ways to break. I expect him to find a way though, as he has done bouncing back multiple times throughout the tournament, and like last year’s quarter, this to go the distance.
Federer in five sets.
Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of the 2017 Wimbledon final from 11pm (AEST) and don’t forget to add a comment in the section below.
11:30pm
Scott Pryde said | 11:30pm | ! Report
A great first serve out wide and Cilic saves the first. Federer can’t control the backhand return, sending it long.
Cilic 2 – 15
Federer 2 – 40
11:30pm
Scott Pryde said | 11:30pm | ! Report
Dear oh dear. Trouble for Cilic now. Wide serve, slow looping return and Cilic puts too much into a forehand up the line.
Three break points.
Cilic 2 – 0
Federer 2 – 40
11:29pm
Scott Pryde said | 11:29pm | ! Report
Another fault on the first serve, before he serves at the body. Nice backhand up the line and oh my! Federer comes to the net, brings Cilic to the net and then back pedals, getting to a backhand behind him and putting a lovely touch on it into the open court.
Massive pressure on Cilic now.
Cilic 2 – 0
Federer 2 – 30
11:28pm
Scott Pryde said | 11:28pm | ! Report
Cilic on serve. He starts with a fault, then goes down the T. Short rally with neither player on top before Cilic makes an unforced error on the forehand, putting it into the middle of the net.
Cilic 2 – 0
Federer 2 – 15
11:27pm
Scott Pryde said | 11:27pm | ! Report
That’s a good return of serve from Cilic, but Federer stays cool, calm and collected with Cilic swinging a forehand wide from the corner.
Federer holds serve, but he is under severe pressure here.
Cilic 2 –
Federer 2 –
11:27pm
Scott Pryde said | 11:27pm | ! Report
Another fault on the first serve from Federer. The second is again cutting at the body and Cilic defends, but then tries to put something extra on a cross court backhand, finding the top of the net.
Cilic 2 –
Federer 1 – AD
11:26pm
Scott Pryde said | 11:26pm | ! Report
Fault, then a lovely cutting body serve. Cilic tries to clear some room, but can’t find enough, putting the backhand into the net.
Cilic 2 –
Federer 1 – deuce (1)
11:26pm
Scott Pryde said | 11:26pm | ! Report
That’s a stunning return of serve, then a series of aggressive forehands. Federer looks to slice a backhand over from the centre of the court, but finds the net.
Break point.
Cilic 2 – 40
Federer 1 – 30
11:25pm
Scott Pryde said | 11:25pm | ! Report
A second double fault of the match for Federer. He is feeling the pressure today.
Cilic 2 – 30
Federer 1 – 30
11:24pm
Scott Pryde said | 11:24pm | ! Report
Federer with a great serve down the middle this time and the return doesn’t clear the net from Cilic.
Cilic 2 – 15
Federer 1 – 30