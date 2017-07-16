Past the post: Caulfield and Morphettville Parks blackbookers

A touch of spring was in the air at Caulfield where it was Monash Stakes Day, with the feature won in good style by Supido. The Parks track at Morphettville had eight races run and won, with a couple of nice types getting the job done.

Caulfield

Follow

Violent Snow – I think she can improve once she gets back up to the mile. Sound effort late for a more better suited over further. Senior jock on next time will be no disadvantage either.

Hot Dipped – Tassie filly who was enormous in defeat. Wide all the way despite drawing a good gate and was left a sitting shot for the eventual winner. Really good effort.

Bling Dynasty- Excellent run from this horse. He loomed to win 200m out but just couldn’t quite finish off. Up to 2000m next time, he can win.

Forget

Data Point – He’s becoming far too costly to follow. Tempo may not have helped, but he was still pretty plain.

Race Four – Put the pen through it. It was a very messy race with a host of good runs, as well as unlucky.

Enigman – Very poor effort from a horse hard in the market. Looked to have every chance by Williams but just didn’t attack the line with any purpose.

Lord Of The Sky – Self explanatory.

Morphettville Parks

Follow

Correct Call – Not sure she would have won but she should have gone close. Got badly held up behind the tired leaders and got warm late. Looks a coming winner.

Balf’s Choice- Not sure it was the strongest race but I think he is the horse to follow from the meeting. This win was dominant and Kah didn’t really fully go for him. Right race, he could measure up in Melbourne.

Forget

Irish Mint – Looks limited and ran accordingly. Soft lead and should have kicked better but was a beaten horse at the top of the straight.

Chelsea Hall/Raquel Clark – Both very good young riders, but what they were doing on Chamois Road and Counter Pulse respectively. Cut at one another and set it up for those behind.

Redeem Bounty – He is a pest to follow and he continues it again with another poor showing. Was backed to win, which was surprising. Not sure that will happen anytime soon.