Past the post: Rosehill and Sunny Coast blackbookers

Some really nice types were out on display at Rosehill this Saturday, especially in the two-year old race, while at the Sunshine Coast it was Queensland Cup Day. Here are the horses to follow and forget.

Rosehill

Follow

Siege Of Quebec – Quality colt for the Waterhouse/Bott stable. There is a lot to like about him. He has tactical speed, he relaxes and he fights. He could well be a Group 1 horse.

Hetty Heights – Victim of circumstances I think. Just ridden a bit too close to the speed and faded late. With cover, she can bounce back hard.

Snippets Land – There were several you could have said from the Winter Stakes, but this was the one. He looked to be absolutely bolting behind the speed but just couldn’t get a clear run in the straight.

King Viv – Very good run from this horse. He was 1500-2000m here and was off the bit before the turn but found the line with purpose. Next start for him.

Forget

Pioneering – Gee she has been poor as a whole this prep. This was the final straw I suspect for punters. She needs to drop back to the midweeks.

High Mist – Nup. No more. He’s sucked me in a few times this campaign but today will be the last time. He’s a cat.

Zara Bay – She went in last Saturday. She can go in again. She just doesn’t try outside her first up runs. Very plain mare.

Sir Plush – Fresh horse only. Given every chance by Collett in the run here but he just didn’t attack the line. Steer clear of him for the remainder of the prep.

Reneged – I thought he was a Saturday horse. I was wrong. Midweek is his level. Looked to have his chance here but didn’t finish off.

Sunny Coast

Follow

Tumbler – May have been a bit over the top saying she could win a Group l. But blacktype is there for her eventually. Excellent fresh win.

Forget

Limestone Cowboy – Might be a big outclassed here, but still very plain run. Had a nice run near the speed but didn’t find at all. Stick to the provincials.

Banda Spice – Talented mare, but gee she is becoming very costly to follow. Looked to have her chance here but she just didn’t ping as expected. She can win without me in the future.

Lady Lark – That’s two poor runs now this prep off such an encouraging effort. She might need to drop back to the midweeks for a confidence boost because she isn’t racing well.

Queensland Cup – I’m all for 3200m races, but $150,000 at listed level? No thank you.