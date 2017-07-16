Sharks vs Lions: Super Rugby live scores, blog

The Lions may be looking to finish the Super Rugby round-robin top of the log when they take on a formidable Sharks side away at Kings Park. Join us at The Roar for live scores and a blog at 1:15am AEST.

Despite the fact that the Lions’ top spot finish is dependent on whether the Crusaders win or lose against the Hurricanes away from home, coach Ackermann will be adamant that his team is solely focused on the game against the Sharks.

The Sharks lost to the Lions 29-34 in the first half of the season at Ellis Park, and will be despearet to avenge their loss.

Robert du Preez has made a surprise change by dropping youngster Curwin Bosch to bench. He is replaced by Springbok Lwazi Mvovo who comes in at fullback. Garth April will lead the attack at flyhalf.

The visitors are no doubt the best SA rugby franchise in the last two years. They have managed to replicate last year’s form, and looking even better this year.

The Joburg side welcome the return of Springbok center Rohan Janse van Rensburg who coming off the bench after having been out injured. Coach Ackerman will be pleased with this good news ahead of the playoffs.

The Lions aim to continue the momentum and dominance by fielding the same team that thrashed the Sunwolves 94-7. There is no doubt that they out-class the Sharks outfit.

Prediction

The Lions have defeated the Sharks in their last four encounters. The Lions have now won 11 games in a row and have scored an insane 199 points in their last three games. It could get brutal, but the Lions will prove to be too strong for the home side and should get the W by 16 points.