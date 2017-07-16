Stats underline Aussie Super Rugby woe

Australia’s ailing Super Rugby fortunes are best summed up by one out of many damning statistics.

No, it’s not the horrendous 0-25 record of all the Aussie sides against their New Zealand opponents, though that’s bad enough.

It’s the fact that even Japan’s struggling Sunwolves, who won just two games all year, have a better record against the Kiwis than all of the Aussie teams combined.

The Sunwolves pulled off arguably the upset of the season with a final-round win over the Blues on Saturday.

In the process they gained enough points to move above the beleaguered Melbourne Rebels, who finished with the worst record of any of the 18 teams.

All five New Zealand sides finished with more points than the Australian conference-winning Brumbies.

For the first time in the 22-season era of Super Rugby every Australian side lost more games than they won.

If there was an overall ladder instead of the widely despised conference tables, it would have shown the Brumbies finishing ninth, the Force 12th, the Reds 14th the Waratahs 16th and the Rebels 18th.

Australian teams have lost their last 31 games against Kiwi sides stretching back to May last year, but their record against other nations this year has been poor too.

Overall, Australian teams have won just 7.5 per cent of their 45 games against all overseas teams.

Bring on 2018, it surely couldn’t be any worse – could it?

AUSTRALIA’S 2017 SUPER RUGBY TALE OF WOE

The record of Australian teams against sides from other countries.

* vs New Zealand 0-25

* vs South Africa 4-1-10

* vs Argentina 2-3

Overall: Played 45 – won 6, drawn 1, lost 38

Individual team records against other overseas countries

* Brumbies 2-7

* Force 2-7

* Reds 2-7

* Rebels 0-1-8

* Waratahs 0-9