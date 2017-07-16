Tigers too good for travelling Lions

The Tigers have kept their top four chances alive, with a hard fought 29-point victory over a plucky Brisbane Lions squad.

After their horrific loss to the Saints last week, Richmond desperately needed a response against the last placed Lions.

While hardly a commanding performance, the Tigers sheer domination of possession and command in the clearances (41-26) was enough for Richmond to overcome occasional sloppy ball use.

Dustin Martin was once again the catalyst for the Tigers, gathering 40 disposals – 26 of which came in

the second half – to go along with two goals and an astounding 14 clearances.

In stark contrast to their dismal opening half against the Saints, Richmond started in far more positive fashion against Brisbane, scoring the opening goal within the first 30 seconds of the match.

Quickly establishing a four-goal lead early in the second quarter, the Tigers looked set for a percentage boosting victory.

However, despite winning less of the ball, the Lions were extremely efficient up forward in the second quarter – at one stage kicking 3.1 from just five inside 50 entries.

Inspired by young midfielders Alex Witherden (28 disposals) and Lewis Taylor (24 disposals, 4 tackles) the Lions trimmed the lead to just 8 points heading into the major break.

A couple off the ball incidents involving Nick Robertson and Dustin Martin caused friction between the two sides in the third quarter.

But a tremendous performance from the Brownlow favourite and captain Trent Cotchin (28 disposals, 1 goal) provided the Tigers with breathing space entering the final quarter.

Early goals from the Tigers put the game out of Brisbane’s reach and ensured an 8 year, 10 game winning streak would be extended, however the prospective wooden spooners refused to be blown out.

Returning forward Josh Schache showed signs up forward kicking two goals, while Harris Andrews (16 disposals, 8 marks) was gallant in defence.

The 29-point victory now sees the Tigers vault back to fifth on the ladder and sets up a tantalising clash against the GWS Giants next week.