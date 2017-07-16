Who won the European summer transfer window?

The football media season, i.e. transfer season, is upon us and we are just midway through it.

Some major deals have been completed already. Fans spend hours reading the transfer news and completed deals so lets discuss a top signing of top five European leagues.

La Liga: Vitolo – Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid are facing a transfer ban and still arguably have made the best signing of La Liga so far. Atleti cannot register new players before January, so have loaned Vitolo to Las Palmas for the first half of upcoming season.

The 27-year-old Spanish international paid his own £33 million release fee, which was funded by Atletico Madrid according to Marca.

Vitolo was vital part of Sevilla side that won Europa League three years in a row. The winger has scored four goals for Spain in his 11 caps.

Other major transfers: Dani Ceballos from Betis to Real Madrid, Nelson Semedo from Benfica to Barcelona, Gerard Deulofeu from Everton to Barcelona, Ever Banega back to Sevilla from Inter.

Bundesliga: James Rodriguez – Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich are not just having fun on their Twitter accounts, they are also making transfers in a fun way.

After signing Kingsley Coman on a two-year loan from Juventus couple of years ago, they struck again by signing James Rodriguez from Real Madrid on a two-year loan deal. The fee paid for two seasons is €10m and an option to buy him for €40m around.

Signing the Colombian international can be crucial for Bavarians as Thomas Muller faced a poor last season and Robbery (Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery) not getting any younger. New signing Serge Gnabry was also sent out on loan to Hoffenheim.

Bayern alone have dominated the Bundesliga transfer business, also acquiring Sebastien Rudy and Niklas Sule from Hoffenheim and Corentin Tolisso from Lyon.

Premier League: Alex Lacazette – Arsenal

Since Premier League transfers get most clicks and comments, let me first accept that there have been many many good signings made. Arsenal’s new number nine stands out in my opinion because finally the Gunners have splashed the cash to replace Robin van Persie.

Arsenal fans were demanding a proven goalscorer for some years now and finally their prayers were answered as the Frenchman joins from Lyon for £52 million.

Alex Lacazette scored 28 goals for Lyon last season in Ligue 1 and 76 goals in last three seasons and has also featured in Ligue 1 team of the season three times in last four seasons.

Other major deals: Romelu Lukaku from Everton to Man United which also resulted in Wayne Rooney’s return to Goodison Park, Victor Lindelof from Benfica to Man United, Kyle Walker from Spurs to Man City, Bernardo Silva from Monaco to Man City, Mohammad Salah from Roma to Liverpool.

Serie A: Leonardo Bonucci

We can write a book on new signings made by AC Milan in this window but they have arguably signed the best in Serie A in Leonardo Bonucci. A stunning transfer completed yesterday which saw Italian champions sell arguably the best defender in the world – the best player in the world in my eyes if defenders get same recognition as goalscorers – to their rivals.

Problems between the defender and coach Max Allegri might prove costly to the Old Lady. A Champions League final loss to Real Madrid also caused problems between Leo Bonucci and the pair of Andrea Barzagli and Paulo Dybala.

Other major transfers: Douglas Costa from Bayern to Juventus, Borja Valero from Fiorentina to Inter, Hakan Calhanoglu from Leverkusen to Milan, Andre Silva from Porto to Milan, Roma signed two defenders in Rick Karsdorp and Hector Moreno.

Ligue 1: Dani Alves – Paris

Veteran Dani Alves was announced as a Paris Saint-Germain player this week after rejecting the approaches from various Premier League clubs including Manchester City. The Brazilian was released from Juventus this summer and hence was a free agent on the market.

Boss Unai Emery will hope that this signing can help them win the league from AS Monaco and continue progression in Champions League.

Other major transfers: Adil Rami from Sevilla to Marseille, Steve Mandanda from Crystal Palace to Marseille, Bertrand Traore from Chelsea to Lyon, Terence Kongolo from Feyenoord to Monaco, Luiz Gustavo from Wolfsburg to Marseille.

A tremendous amount of money has been spent so far and we are still halfway into the market. More major deals to happen. So which has been your favourite signing? Roar readers are you enjoying Arsenal’s Australia tour?