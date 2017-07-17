AFL Power Rankings 2017: Round 17

There’s a new team at the top of the rankings.
Last week: 4
Ladder: 6
“The Swans’ season is over in terms of finals aspirations.” That’s what I wrote in these rankings after they lost their sixth straight game to start the season – and now here they are, having just beaten the Giants at Spotless for their ninth win in ten matches. Lance Franklin is a national treasure.
Last week: 1
Ladder: 1
Didn’t do a thing wrong in Darwin, their drop in the rankings is all about the Swans. A huge test awaits the Crows on Friday night though – the Cats have had their measure.
Last week: 2
Ladder: 3
They’re been barely going for two months and have won just once in five weeks.
Last week: 3
Ladder: 2
Running out of superlatives for Patrick Dangerfield. Daniel Menzel has kicked 33 goals this season, which equals the career-best mark he set last year – it’s so good to see him getting a decent run at it.
Last week: 5
Ladder: 5
Looked lethargic early, but they flexed their muscles in the second half and ended up with a comfortable win. This week’s match-up with the Giants is huge.
Last week: 6
Ladder: 4
Port don’t play with their food when they’re up against a bad side. Chad Wingard is averaging career-highs in disposals, tackles, inside-50s, clearances, and contested possessions.
Last week: 7
Ladder: 7
The reinforcements are coming, but they aren’t secure in the eight just yet. The Demons really need a win.
Last week: 10
Ladder: 10
It was ugly early but then it became emphatic. Joe Daniher might be a top-10 player.
Last week: 9
Ladder: 8
Far from convincing, but they got the win and got Josh J Kennedy back. The Eagles still have a part to play in this season.
Last week: 8
Ladder: 9
Talk about a let-down…
Last week: 12
Ladder: 11
It wasn’t particularly impressive, but the Dogs are in no position to be picky about their wins. That was a hell of a debut from Lewis Young.
Last week: 11
Ladder: 13
The Hawks are playing some pretty decent footy. Please let Shaun Burgoyne play on in 2018.
Last week: 13
Ladder: 12
That was a classic “if you didn’t know the scores” game. The Dockers blew it against the Eagles. Another Nat Fyfe-type game from Nat Fyfe though.
Last week: 15
Ladder: 14
Healthy Daniel Wells is the Pies’ second-best player – it was good to have him back on the park. Hopefully the win stops the Nathan Buckley stories for at least a week.
Last week: 14
Ladder: 16
For all the Blues’ improvement, scoring is still really hard for them. They’ll be OK.
Last week: 16
Ladder: 17
Might not be the last time they cop a beating like that this year. There’s only so long a team can remain motivated when the season is lost.
Last week: 17
Ladder: 15
The Suns are the least interesting team in the competition.
Last week: 18
Ladder: 18
Made the Tigers work for their four points. For the second time in a month Dayne Zorko struggled to deal with a tag, he can probably expect more of that.
July 17th 2017 @ 8:56am
The Tigers did what we had to do in one half of football. We will give the Giants a good old fashioned touch up next week.
As for Dusty; no case to answer.
July 17th 2017 @ 9:06am
The Tigers are a destination club. Casboult will come to Richmond to do the big bullocking work down the ground, allowing Riewoldt to be free on the goal square. Papperone from Brisbane will be handy too. We don’t need Tippet as he is just an expensive Ty Vickery. I agree that Martin will get off. I am disappointed that we never got out of second gear yesterday. We should have knocked over that rabble of a club, but I guess we were resting up for the Giants.
July 17th 2017 @ 9:20am
Maybe we’re just better than you give us credit for. You can have Paparone.
July 17th 2017 @ 9:23am
Will your boys touch up the giants before or after they beat you? And don’t you think that is a little inappropriate especially after the week the AFL has had?
July 17th 2017 @ 9:28am
“Healthy Daniel Wells is the Pies’ second-best player”. As good as Wells is, it’s pretty damning that the second best player in a side that is supposed to be developing is 32 years old.
The Pies badly need to nail their first round draft pick.
July 17th 2017 @ 9:51am
Tbh who have the swans beaten that are of any significance apart from the Giants – who in any case have been struggling as is mentioned here?