 

AFL Power Rankings 2017: Round 17

Adrian Polykandrites

By , Adrian Polykandrites is a Roar Guru


 



    There’s a new team at the top of the rankings.

    1.Sydney Swans
    Last week: 4
    Ladder: 6

    “The Swans’ season is over in terms of finals aspirations.” That’s what I wrote in these rankings after they lost their sixth straight game to start the season – and now here they are, having just beaten the Giants at Spotless for their ninth win in ten matches. Lance Franklin is a national treasure.

    2.Adelaide
    Last week: 1
    Ladder: 1

    Didn’t do a thing wrong in Darwin, their drop in the rankings is all about the Swans. A huge test awaits the Crows on Friday night though – the Cats have had their measure.

    3.GWS Giants
    Last week: 2
    Ladder: 3

    They’re been barely going for two months and have won just once in five weeks.

    4.Geelong
    Last week: 3
    Ladder: 2

    Running out of superlatives for Patrick Dangerfield. Daniel Menzel has kicked 33 goals this season, which equals the career-best mark he set last year – it’s so good to see him getting a decent run at it.

    5.Richmond
    Last week: 5
    Ladder: 5

    Looked lethargic early, but they flexed their muscles in the second half and ended up with a comfortable win. This week’s match-up with the Giants is huge.

    6.Port Adelaide
    Last week: 6
    Ladder: 4

    Port don’t play with their food when they’re up against a bad side. Chad Wingard is averaging career-highs in disposals, tackles, inside-50s, clearances, and contested possessions.

    7.Melbourne
    Last week: 7
    Ladder: 7

    The reinforcements are coming, but they aren’t secure in the eight just yet. The Demons really need a win.

    8.Essendon
    Last week: 10
    Ladder: 10

    It was ugly early but then it became emphatic. Joe Daniher might be a top-10 player.

    9.West Coast
    Last week: 9
    Ladder: 8
    Far from convincing, but they got the win and got Josh J Kennedy back. The Eagles still have a part to play in this season.

    10.St Kilda
    Last week: 8
    Ladder: 9

    Talk about a let-down…

    11.Western Bulldogs
    Last week: 12
    Ladder: 11

    It wasn’t particularly impressive, but the Dogs are in no position to be picky about their wins. That was a hell of a debut from Lewis Young.

    12.Hawthorn
    Last week: 11
    Ladder: 13

    The Hawks are playing some pretty decent footy. Please let Shaun Burgoyne play on in 2018.

    13.Fremantle
    Last week: 13
    Ladder: 12

    That was a classic “if you didn’t know the scores” game. The Dockers blew it against the Eagles. Another Nat Fyfe-type game from Nat Fyfe though.

    14.Collingwood
    Last week: 15
    Ladder: 14

    Healthy Daniel Wells is the Pies’ second-best player – it was good to have him back on the park. Hopefully the win stops the Nathan Buckley stories for at least a week.

    15.Carlton
    Last week: 14
    Ladder: 16

    For all the Blues’ improvement, scoring is still really hard for them. They’ll be OK.

    16.North Melbourne
    Last week: 16
    Ladder: 17

    Might not be the last time they cop a beating like that this year. There’s only so long a team can remain motivated when the season is lost.

    17.Gold Coast
    Last week: 17
    Ladder: 15

    The Suns are the least interesting team in the competition.

    18.Brisbane Lions
    Last week: 18
    Ladder: 18

    Made the Tigers work for their four points. For the second time in a month Dayne Zorko struggled to deal with a tag, he can probably expect more of that.

