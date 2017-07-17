AFL Power Rankings 2017: Round 17

There’s a new team at the top of the rankings.



Last week: 4

Ladder: 6

“The Swans’ season is over in terms of finals aspirations.” That’s what I wrote in these rankings after they lost their sixth straight game to start the season – and now here they are, having just beaten the Giants at Spotless for their ninth win in ten matches. Lance Franklin is a national treasure.



Last week: 1

Ladder: 1

Didn’t do a thing wrong in Darwin, their drop in the rankings is all about the Swans. A huge test awaits the Crows on Friday night though – the Cats have had their measure.



Last week: 2

Ladder: 3

They’re been barely going for two months and have won just once in five weeks.



Last week: 3

Ladder: 2

Running out of superlatives for Patrick Dangerfield. Daniel Menzel has kicked 33 goals this season, which equals the career-best mark he set last year – it’s so good to see him getting a decent run at it.



Last week: 5

Ladder: 5

Looked lethargic early, but they flexed their muscles in the second half and ended up with a comfortable win. This week’s match-up with the Giants is huge.



Last week: 6

Ladder: 4

Port don’t play with their food when they’re up against a bad side. Chad Wingard is averaging career-highs in disposals, tackles, inside-50s, clearances, and contested possessions.



Last week: 7

Ladder: 7

The reinforcements are coming, but they aren’t secure in the eight just yet. The Demons really need a win.



Last week: 10

Ladder: 10

It was ugly early but then it became emphatic. Joe Daniher might be a top-10 player.



Last week: 9

Ladder: 8

Far from convincing, but they got the win and got Josh J Kennedy back. The Eagles still have a part to play in this season.



Last week: 8

Ladder: 9

Talk about a let-down…



Last week: 12

Ladder: 11

It wasn’t particularly impressive, but the Dogs are in no position to be picky about their wins. That was a hell of a debut from Lewis Young.



Last week: 11

Ladder: 13

The Hawks are playing some pretty decent footy. Please let Shaun Burgoyne play on in 2018.



Last week: 13

Ladder: 12

That was a classic “if you didn’t know the scores” game. The Dockers blew it against the Eagles. Another Nat Fyfe-type game from Nat Fyfe though.



Last week: 15

Ladder: 14

Healthy Daniel Wells is the Pies’ second-best player – it was good to have him back on the park. Hopefully the win stops the Nathan Buckley stories for at least a week.



Last week: 14

Ladder: 16

For all the Blues’ improvement, scoring is still really hard for them. They’ll be OK.



Last week: 16

Ladder: 17

Might not be the last time they cop a beating like that this year. There’s only so long a team can remain motivated when the season is lost.



Last week: 17

Ladder: 15

The Suns are the least interesting team in the competition.



Last week: 18

Ladder: 18

Made the Tigers work for their four points. For the second time in a month Dayne Zorko struggled to deal with a tag, he can probably expect more of that.