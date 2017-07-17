Manly reach out to Greenberg, NRL, to expedite investigations

Manly have invited the NRL to quickly complete investigations into alleged salary cap breaches, adamant they have no case to answer.

Sea Eagles chairman Scott Penn claims he has reached out to league boss Todd Greenberg, expressing preparedness to fully comply with investigations.

He said the club is desperate to clear its name after being identified in media reports this month alleging salary cap breaches across multiple clubs.

“We have nothing to hide,” Penn told Fairfax Media.

“I rang Todd 10 days ago and said, ‘come down next week. What do we have to do to wrap this up as quickly as possible?’

“He said ‘we have to work through a process’.

“We just want to get this over and done with. Let’s wrap this up.”

The Fairfax Media reports suggested a former Sea Eagles player was allegedly connected to a cash handover in a car park and also detailed alleged top-up payments by multiple unnamed clubs.

Penn said as he believed the club was fully compliant with salary cap rules, any wrong-doing by Manly would come outside its processes.

“The only way this could work is if they have something that somebody else has agreed to outside of any of our compliance, which I am not aware of,” he said.