Roger Federer clinches eighth Wimbledon title

Roger Federer has capped off a stunning Wimbledon campaign with a dominant straight sets victory over Marin Cilic in just an hour and 41 minutes.

It’s a record-breaking eighth Wimbledon title for one of the greatest tennis players of all time. It also moves Federer to a career total of 19 grand slams, something that’s unlikely to ever be matched in the men’s game.

After a dominant fortnight, Federer capped it off in straight sets, meaning he won the tournament without losing a set.

Apart from matching Rafael Nadal’s stunning effort earlier this year at the French Open, it moves Federer into an elite class, becoming just the second man alongside Bjorn Borg to win the biggest tournament on the calendar without dropping a set.

True to form, Federer barely felt an ounce of pressure during the final. While Federer was almost broken in his service game, Cilic never came close again.

Cilic simply wasn’t in the same league as Federer. He was broken at 4-3 in the first set and didn’t win another game until midway into the second set.

Federer took out the first set 6-3, closing it out with some incredible serving and aggressive tennis, before racing ahead 3-0 in the second. At one point, he went 20 points on his own serve without losing one and was quickly skipping away with the match.

His opponent was in a world of hurt. At the end of the first set, he called the trainer, seemingly unable to keep his emotions in check. He then took an official medical timeout to treat what appeared to be blisters.

It didn’t change the momentum though, with Federer racing through game after game, picking up a double break in the second set to take it 6-1.

The third set was more competitive at one point getting it to 3-3. It was the first time in close to an hour Cilic looked to be in the match, but he was quickly knocked over again, being broken to go down 4-3 in the third.

Cilic held serve one more time under pressure but failed to even bring up a break point against Federer who ran away to take it 6-4 in dominating circumstances.

Federer then, dominant at Wimbledon after skipping the clay court season. He has already indicated he will be going around again in 2018, and if he can keep current form it’s hard to see anyone stopping the greatest of all time, who will now set his sights on a 20th grand slam title at the U.S. Open in September.

Final score

Roger Federer 6 6 6

Marin Cilic 3 1 4