Sam Thaiday’s time at the Broncos to draw to an end

Long-serving forward Sam Thaiday has been told his time at NRL club Brisbane will end after next season.

The 32-year-old has spent his entire 268-game career at the Broncos, winning the 2006 premiership.

“Next year will be the end for Sam with us,” Brisbane coach Wayne Bennett told News Corp Australia.

It compounds a difficult period for Thaiday, who lost his place in Queensland’s State of Origin team after game one.

While he could opt to attempt to continue his career at another club, Bennett said Thaiday would have a role at the club in an off-field capacity after his playing career.

Thaiday has played 16 games this season.