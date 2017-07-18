Fed Express delivers nought but class yet again

At age 35, Roger Federer could have been forgiven for hoping, rather than believing, that another Wimbledon title was his to win.

However, by missing the French Open and the fatigue that accompanies long matches on the red clay, Federer was believing.

Believing that the stellar form he had found since an injury-plagued 2016, was not fleeting. Believing that he was again coming home to his favourite court in the world, Centre Court at The All England Club. Believing that, if fresh, he could beat anyone. Believing that his class more than covered his age.

Seven matches later and the Swiss Maestro had stamped his greatness on the game one more time.

Roger’s class on-court extends to the on-court interview, where he reflected on how much this championship means to him, and how the legends of yesteryear inspired him to emulate their success.

The record books shows that Federer has surpassed all who went before him, with perhaps an asterisk placed alongside Rod Laver’s 11 Grand Slam singles titles. Roger has made it abundantly clear who he believes is the greatest of all-time.

This year’s championship seemed destined to be Roger’s, a little more with each passing round. There was an inevitability about his victory in the final and it was cloaked in the aura of invincibility he carried onto Centre Court.

Three sets of a perfect blend of power and precision, mixed with some outrageous control of the racquet head, sealed Cilic’s fate and Federer was Wimbledon champion for a record eighth time.

His victory speech was emotional and gracious, showing the respect he has for his opponent, past champions and the game itself. It also revealed another aspect of Federer’s class. I wonder if Bernard Tomic was listening. Even if he was, I suspect he just wouldn’t get it.

Thankfully, Federer gets it and cherishes it. His 2017 Wimbledon Master Class was one for the ages and with the chalk dust settled, little else will be remembered, save for the brilliance of one man.

Roger Federer, we salute you.