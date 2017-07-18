Luke Lewis set to join 300-game club

He’s won two NRL premierships, two rare NSW State of Origin series triumphs, and two Four Nations trophies for the Kangaroos, but Luke Lewis still isn’t satisfied with his NRL career.

As he prepares to join the game’s exclusive 300-game club on Friday, Lewis admits his recently-signed one-year extension may not be his last as he craves more success with Cronulla.

And that includes winning back-to-back NRL titles with the Sharks.

“I really believe if we can put our head down and focus on what we can do well at Cronulla, we can definitely get to the end of the season in that big game,” Lewis said.

“You never know what can happen from there. I don’t want to be greedy, but I want to keep pushing forward and trying to win as many premierships as I can before I retire.”

That time may not even be at the end of next season despite the ageless warrior penning a one-year extension with the Sharks a fortnight ago.

If his body feels the same as it does in one year, there’s every chance he could play on.

“This year I was always planning on just seeing how the body felt and when I got to round 12, make a decision from there,” Lewis said.

“I feel amazing at the moment so I’ve done one year and if I get halfway through next year and I’m feeling amazing, I’ll go from there and maybe kick on.

“But if I’m not, I’m not going to drag it on. I don’t want to drag any club on, I just want to make sure I’m doing the right thing for myself and the club, so they can make the right decision.”

Lewis credited his longevity to the Sharks’ medical staff as well as his current teammates for pushing his body to the limits since his arrival from Penrith in 2013.

But he said it was only fitting he brought up his triple-century milestone in this week’s Women in League round, given his mum, sister, wife and daughter have played key roles in his career.

His mum Sharon, sister Krysti and wife Sonia were all critical in helping him overcome a thyroid cancer scare in 2012 when he questioned his future in the game.

“I remember when I got told about my thyroid cancer, I probably wouldn’t get peak fitness and all that stuff so I started to freak out,” he recalled.

“Would I get to play footy again? Would I always be able to play at the top of my game?”

He said his only regret came from failing to finish off his final year at Penrith.

“The only disappointing thing I found was that I didn’t get to finish off that season with Penrith and play the few games,” he said.

“I had to miss the rest of the year because I wasn’t allowed to play at that particular point.”