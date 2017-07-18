Nat Fyfe keen to be Dockers’ long-term skipper

Star Fremantle midfielder Nat Fyfe has set his sights on becoming a long-term captain at the club after re-signing for a further six years.

Fyfe ended months of free agency speculation on Monday by re-signing with Fremantle until the end of 2023.

The 25-year-old is in his first year as captain at Fremantle, where each season, the playing group votes on who they want to be captain.

Matthew Pavlich was skipper for nine consecutive seasons under that format.

But David Mundy lasted only one year in the role before being ousted for Fyfe at the start of this year.

Fyfe continues to grow as a leader, and he said he was keen to retain the captaincy beyond this season.

“At the end of the day the players will vote,” Fyfe said.

“But I’ve really enjoyed the role as captain. And I’ve got a lot of improvement left in me.

“If the players want me to captain, I’m happy to captain.”

Fyfe not only wants to be a captain, he wants to become a premiership skipper.

The Dockers are in the initial stages of a rebuild, and the early signs have been good.

Ruckman Sean Darcy, swingman Brennan Cox, defender Griffin Logue, midfielder Connor Blakely, and defender Lachie Weller have been among a raft of young players who have burst through the ranks over the past 18 months.

Fremantle have surpassed most people’s expectations by recording a 7-9 win-loss record so far this season, and Fyfe is confident premiership success will come at some point in the next six years.

Fyfe took a while to get going this season as he adjusted to life back in the AFL following two breaks of his left leg.

A sternum injury also hindered his performance.

But Fyfe has regained his golden touch over the past fortnight, tallying 33 disposals and a goal against North Melbourne, before racking up 30 disposals in Sunday’s derby loss to West Coast.

“I’m definitely building,” Fyfe said ahead of Saturday night’s clash with Hawthorn in Perth.

“It took me a while to really come to terms with my body and feel my way around traffic and things like that.

“As far as how much more improvement I’ve got, it’s unknown. But I’m happy to be able to string some good games together.”

Fyfe’s face was scratched and bruised following the derby loss.

“I was a little flat with that. But I suppose that’s my role – to be in the coalface,” Fyfe said with a wry smile, before adding: “The modelling career is about done I would have thought.”