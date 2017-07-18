Super Rugby crossroads: Can’t see the trees for the Forrest

Another weekend, another juncture it seems. And while the common denominator in most cases this season has been the Australian Rugby Union, now we can add SANZAAR as a body, and Super Rugby as a competition into the mix as well.
Suddenly, all three entities have some serious thinking to do, both collectively and individually, and it’s all interlinked and with direct flow-on effects to each other.
As far single moments go, there haven’t been many more powerful in Australian rugby this year than of proud Western Australian Andrew Forrest, the billionaire head of Fortescue Metals Group, addressing the Western Force team on Saturday night.
Standing in the middle of nib Stadium, after a wonderful win to farewell a favourite son and with the entire playing and coaching group encircling him, Forrest’s message was simple: “It’s alright guys, I’ve got this.”
Questions as to the timing of this are all very valid. As I understand, Forrest is a foundation Western Force member and has been a regular at home games since day dot. He was part of the group of benefactors in the west who set up the Force 15 Foundation, from which the already highly successful Future Force development program has been established.
“Where was he back in March?” I saw posed rhetorically over the weekend, referring to the point where the Force’s head was officially lowered onto the ARU chopping block. It is a valid question. If he was around back then, the Force might not have had to sit nervously for 48-72 hours and the near 100 days that have followed since.
If he was around last year, the ARU wouldn’t have had to hurriedly buy out the Western Force intellectual property and take control of the chequebook.
They’re valid questions. A man of such immense wealth, particularly a man who personally and via FMG as a sponsor has been involved with the club for many years, could easily have stepped in at any point in the franchise’s 12-year history and told them, “I’ve got this.”
Why he chose to do it so publicly, and after what had already been a special night, perhaps only he will know the real reasons.
But, as valid as the questions are and the reasons might be, they’re also now irrelevant.
From a Western Force point of view, all that matters now is that Andrew Forrest is on board. The look on Dave Wessels’ face post-match, and the length of the hug he and Forrest shared, tells you how important the FMG boss now being involved is to the organisation.
As an Australian rugby fan, this was exactly the sort of fight I was asking for back in early March.
Forrest’s grand gesture puts the ARU and the process they’re going through in a very difficult place, now, too.
Though we don’t know the specifics yet, and Forrest himself hasn’t elaborated on what exactly “standing completely with, and behind, Western Australia to keep this team thriving” means, it’s a reasonable and already common conclusion that the Force’s ongoing financial viability is no longer a concern.
So too, in theory, does the news late last week that Imperium Group boss Andrew Cox is on the verge of transferring ownership of the Melbourne Rebels back to the Victorian Rugby Union and a syndicate of owners, and with the (non-financial) support of the Victorian Government.
Details remain similarly sketchy about the Rebels deal, which you would also presume would require ARU approval, and on whispers and ‘what ifs’ alone, it perhaps doesn’t have the same ‘sniff test’ of solidity at this early stage.
But the fact that the whispers are doing the rounds at all suggests that Cox is looking at sale options, for one, and secondly that interest in Melbourne remains strong enough to launch a late rescue deal.
Meanwhile, in South Africa, the same sort of whispers that a fortnight ago suggested the Kings and Cheetahs were eyeing off a Super Rugby exit plan to the north are now suggesting the Sharks might join them.
Again, the obvious and already common conclusion is that the SARU’s long-threatened northern exit play is well and truly underway; how can you conclude otherwise? And the obvious flow-on is that if the Sharks do want to head north, then the need for Australia to shed a team no longer exists.
This is where SANZAAR and the Super Rugby competition find themselves at the same crossroads the ARU have been standing at for most of 2017.
As an organisation, SANZAAR needs to give serious consideration as to how Super Rugby looks going forward. That was always going to happen heading into negotiations for the broadcast deals from 2021 and beyond, but the Super Rugby landscape is changing so rapidly right now, that those discussions can’t wait that long. If two South African teams are already leaving and a third is giving it serious consideration, how confident can we be that the competition will still have a South African presence come the 2020 season playoffs?
A fortnight ago, I concluded that a 16-team single-conference round robin competition is starting to make the most sense for 2018, and it was notable that Australian Rugby Union Players Association CEO Ross Xenos similarly ran with this idea over the weekend.
The conversations have to happen. Does South Africa want to remain in the competition? What do the broadcasters want to see for the remaining three season of this current TV deal? How do they want the competition to look from 2021? Will ten teams either side of the Tasman become the foundation for a stream-lined Pacific Rim Super Rugby competition, with more teams from Japan, Argentina, and the Islands?
With the Force situation looking a whole lot more solid than it did last week, and with the Rebels showing some signs of solidification, now is also the time for the ARU to state that five Australian teams will be vital for the competition in future guises. It would make no sense to drop a team that would quite likely been needed again in a few years’ time.
Furthermore, there is a very workable solution for a 2018 competition sitting right in front, which doesn’t require any further erosion of teams.
It all needs to happen now.
Super Rugby as a competition can’t lurch from its worst season on record in terms of public perception into a three-year holding period of yet more uncertainty.
July 18th 2017 @ 8:26am
Will Sinclair said | July 18th 2017 @ 8:26am | ! Report
We live in interesting times!
In this time of uncertainty, only one thing is completely certain – the ARU needs to act quickly to help resolve this situation and provide clarity for the future. Super Rugby in Australia simply will not survive another two or three (or one?) season like the one we’ve just had.
There is also a chance for Australian rugby to emerge from this mess stronger than ever – the threat of extinction has solidified support for the game in Victoria and WA, and I am seeing a resurgence in interest in grass roots (club) rugby in conversations with people in both Brisbane and Sydney, and that can only be good for the game.
However, it is not yet clear that the ARU will welcome either the investment of Twiggy Forrest, or the ongoing support for the game in new markets, or the growth in interest in club rugby. Does any of this form part of their own “master plan” for the game?
Very, very interesting times.
July 18th 2017 @ 8:28am
Boban Fett said | July 18th 2017 @ 8:28am | ! Report
Nice to see Twiggy prepared to help out, but I think he would be better off at the ARU, a la Frank Lowy at the FFA.
July 18th 2017 @ 8:28am
biltongbek said | July 18th 2017 @ 8:28am | ! Report
Brett according to an article in Sport24, the international participation of SA teams is going global.
Apparantly SARU announced that the possible future of SA rugby might look like this.
2 Teams in the Pro 12
2 Teams in USA
4 teams in Super rugby
4 teams in the Anglo Welsh knock out cup.
This from The Rapport a leading Afrikaans newspaper.
If this is true then you would have to assume , yes we will remain in Super Rugby, and most likely the Currie Cup will be gone.
July 18th 2017 @ 8:41am
Blue Horned Mike said | July 18th 2017 @ 8:41am | ! Report
Here’s how the teams will be split:
Pro12 – Kings, Cheetahs
USA – Unknown
SR – Bulls, Sharks, Stormers, Lions
AW – Griquas, Pumas (This could only be 2 teams or possibly 4. SARU didn’t specify.)
July 18th 2017 @ 8:44am
Carlos the Argie said | July 18th 2017 @ 8:44am | ! Report
BB,
The travel from the east coast of the US to SA is already logistically very hard. I have no idea how they plan to have a conference with the USA. Sounds bizarre to me. And this not even considering how weak USA rugby actually is.
July 18th 2017 @ 8:47am
biltongbek said | July 18th 2017 @ 8:47am | ! Report
It is all news to me mate, what SARU’s end game is, is anyone’s guess.
July 18th 2017 @ 8:28am
Luke Ringland said | July 18th 2017 @ 8:28am | ! Report
I think the Pacific competition idea has a lot of merit. With the timezones, and also the number of them already playing in Europe, South Africa has a natural gravitas North.
Australia and New Zealand clearly need each other. And Japan, sure, fine, but what makes even more sense is having a Pacific Island presence.
As for Argentina, or going forward, North American teams, I’m less sure about. As they develop, there would seemingly be more sense in Argentinian teams playing against North American teams.
All of this can add impetus to a long over due world club championship as part of a global season. Shorter, more local and streamlined local comps will help this.
But finally, none of this really changes the immediate calculas for Australian rugby as far as I’m concerned. We can’t survive in the top tier without two things:
Firstly, the Wallabies winning games and bringing in the money. Secondly, at least one of the Reds and Waratahs need to be playing decently well at any given time to bring in money also. Decently well meaning being at least in with a shot at finals footy. The “expansion” areas and Twiggy Forrest be damned without answers to the question of what will satisfy this equation.
July 18th 2017 @ 8:46am
Carlos the Argie said | July 18th 2017 @ 8:46am | ! Report
Luke,
The one thing that every Argentine rugby fan wants is competition with the other SH countries. They couldn’t care less about USA, Canada or Mexico for that matter.
It would be financially unviable for the Argentine teams to only compete in the Americas.
They use their second (or is it third?) team for the Americas cup.
Interestingly, Argentina rugby is so poor right now that they even lost this tournament for the first time (ever).
July 18th 2017 @ 8:43am
Curl said | July 18th 2017 @ 8:43am | ! Report
Interesting article Brett. It shows that there are many moving parts. Re. SA, its hard to see how they could place 6 teams up in the northern hemisphere, so if they can’t then they still seriously need the south, but I could be wrong about that.
NZ, while they are having an incredible run, through good management and great players, need Aust rugby to be strong, otherwise it will ultimately undermine their performance as revenue drops. NZ rugby needs a strong platform to perform on to stay strong.
Australia also needs a strong platform to rebuild its game, so as far as I can see Aust and NZ need to work together to ensure the mutual benefits of a strong platform are maintained. SA may play a part in this, but they are not as critical to the situation as the alliance between Aus and NZ. If SA go north, then so be it.
Aust and NZ need to ensure Argentina continues to grow as they will also be an important contributor to the strength of Aus and NZ. We should also look to the US and Canada as well into the future, where strong revenue can be tapped and we should continue to build into Japan and Asia which also offer strong revenues down the track.
Ultimately Aust and NZ need to take the lead on the development of the game in our part of the world. They need to work closely together and have a transparent long term plan. Personally I beleive the present leadership of the ARU has lost the respect of almost all stakeholders and have to be replaced.
We will see what happens.
July 18th 2017 @ 8:48am
Carlos the Argie said | July 18th 2017 @ 8:48am | ! Report
Curl,
Again, I totally agree, the other countries need Argentina to get better. I wonder why the NZRU, for example, hasn’t offered coache’s clinics to Argentina. Maybe they have, I am not aware of them.
I do know that there is a local business of clinics but I have no idea who are the teachers….