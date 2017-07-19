Australia on the brink of 2017 World Cup final

Despite the pay dispute maelstrom enveloping the game back at home Australia’s women cricketers are only focused on booking their spot in Sunday’s World Cup final.

With the team potentially just one game away from unemployment, the incentive of knowing victory over India in Thursday’s semi-final at Derby will guarantee a pay day of at least at least $416,000 looms large.

The ICC announced in May an increase in prize money from $US200,000, when Australia won in 2013, to $US2million (A$2.5million) for this year’s showpiece.

Subsequently Sunday’s winners at Lord’s will pick up just over $A830,000 with the the runners-up earning half that amount.

With no sign of Cricket Australia and The Australian Cricketers’ Association coming to an agreement on the terms of the new MoU, the 15-player squad will find themselves in the same position of flux as their male counterparts by Monday.

However, upon their arrival to the UK last month, the players signed a pact outlining their goals for the tournament.

This included not allowing the pay dispute that has already scuppered the men’s A team’s tour to South Africa to derail their efforts to win an unprecedented seventh World Cup.

Skipper Meg Lanning, who has deliberately kept a low profile from the media throughout the tour, trained with her teammates for the first time in over a week, due to her troublesome right shoulder.

The 25-year-old, who is still averaging over 100 with the bat, sat out the dead rubber win over South Africa on Saturday, but is expected be fit to face India.

Spinner Jess Jonassen revealed Lanning has been keeping her fitness dramas away from the squad but insisted her imperious form is an inspiration to the squad.

“I know that she’s working closely with the physios and Motty (coach Matthew Mott) and everybody like that,” Jonassen said.

“The people that need to know, know what’s going on.

“She’s not the number one batter in the world for no reason.

“To have someone of her calibre that comes back into the side whenever she can and whenever she’s fit enough, it’s a real boost to us.”