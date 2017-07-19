 

Episode 100: Our last podcast!

The Cheap Seats Podcast Roar Guru

By , The Cheap Seats Podcast is a Roar Guru

Tagged:
 , , , ,

0 Have your say

    Brett McKay and Ryan O’Connell are suffering the State of Origin hangover, and vehemently deny rumours they started drinking the day before the milestone 100th episode of the Cheap Seats Podcast.

    To commemorate said milestone – and their farewell! – the boys have gone back to the old favourite, #AskTheCheapSeats!

    Thanks to everyone who got in touch via Twitter @CheapSeatsPod, and using the old standard, #AskTheCheapSeats, left somewhere in the order of 40 questions to tackle. So strap yourself in, this might be the longest Cheap Seats yet!

    Stay Cheap! And don’t forget, you can hear the entire podcast collection on Soundcloud, iTunes, and the TuneIn radio app.

    Warning: the boys get emotional at the end . . .

    The Roar is excited to showcase your team's greatest moments on Club Roar - and we're awarding $10,000 to the best videos. To find out how you can share your greatest sporting feats AND win cash check out the Club Roar Awards.