Episode 100: Our last podcast!

By The Cheap Seats Podcast , 19 Jul 2017 The Cheap Seats Podcast is a Roar Guru

Brett McKay and Ryan O’Connell are suffering the State of Origin hangover, and vehemently deny rumours they started drinking the day before the milestone 100th episode of the Cheap Seats Podcast.

To commemorate said milestone – and their farewell! – the boys have gone back to the old favourite, #AskTheCheapSeats!

Thanks to everyone who got in touch via Twitter @CheapSeatsPod, and using the old standard, #AskTheCheapSeats, left somewhere in the order of 40 questions to tackle. So strap yourself in, this might be the longest Cheap Seats yet!

Warning: the boys get emotional at the end . . .