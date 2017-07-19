Michael Cheika names Wallabies train-on squad for Bledisloe Cup

Michael Cheika has named an extended train-on squad for the Wallabies ahead of the start of their Rugby Championship and Bledisloe Cup campaigns next month.

The squad comprises players from the four Australian Super Rugby franchises that missed out on the finals, although it could be extended to include members of the Brumbies’ squad once the Canberra-based side finishes their season.

In the squad for the first time since the 2015 Rugby World Cup is Kurtley Beale, who is making a comeback to Australian rugby after a stint in England with Wasps. However, there was no room for enigmatic playmaker Quade Cooper, who was not selected by Cheika.

Cheika did name 11 uncapped players in the training squad, including a pair of rugby league converts in Curtis Rona and Marika Koroibete, and a number of players from the Queensland Reds, such as Taneila ‘Tongan Thor’ Tupou, Izaia Perese and Sef Fa’agase.

Barnstorming back-rower Sean McMahon, who has been plagued by injury in recent times, has also been included by Cheika and will no doubt be hoping to add to his 15 Tests next month.

Stephen Moore was named as the squad’s captain and heads the list of experienced Wallabies in the side. Rob Simmons and Kane Dougas are both back after missing Australia’s June Tests, while regulars Israel Folau, Bernard Foley, Michael Hooper, Will Genia and Sekope Kepu have also been included in the squad.

Cheika said he was looking forward to continuing the work started in the June Tests, but admitted the Wallabies still have plenty to do before the first Test against the All Blacks.

“We have a lot of work to get done between now and August 19 when we play New Zealand in Sydney,” Cheika said.

“That work started in June, we tried to maintain some of that throughout the last rounds of Super Rugby and now we start to take it up a level.

“We want all of these guys to be very clear on what the trademarks are of the Wallabies game and then be equipped and ready to deliver it when asked to enter the arena for Australia, whether it’s for five minutes or the whole 80 minutes of every Test this season.

“That is what our objective will be over the next couple of weeks and I can’t wait to get stuck into it.”

The Wallabies’ Bledisloe Cup and Rugby Championship campaigns begin when they take on the All Blacks in Sydney on August 19, before the second Bledisloe Cup match a week later at Dunedin’s Forsyth Barr Stadium. The third Bledisloe Test of the year will be played in Brisbane on October 21.

Wallabies train-on squad for 2017 Bledisloe Cup

Forwards

Jermaine Ainsley*, Western Force

Adam Coleman, 12 Tests, Western Force

Pek Cowan, 10 Tests, Western Force

Jack Dempsey, 1 Test, NSW Waratahs

Kane Douglas, 31 Tests, Queensland Reds

Sef Fa’agase*, Queensland Reds

Tetera Faulkner, 2 Tests, Western Force

Ned Hanigan, 3 Tests, NSW Waratahs

Richard Hardwick, 2 Tests, Western Force

Michael Hooper, 68 Tests, NSW Waratahs

Sekope Kepu, 80 Tests, NSW Waratahs

Adam Korczyk*, Queensland Reds

Tolu Latu, 4 Tests, NSW Waratahs

Sean McMahon, 15 Tests, Melbourne Rebels

Stephen Moore (c), 120 Tests, Queensland Reds

Tatafu Polota-Nau, 71 Tests, Western Force

Tom Robertson, 9 Tests, NSW Waratahs

Izack Rodda*, Queensland Reds

Rob Simmons, 71 Tests, Queensland Reds

Lopeti Timani, 7 Tests, Melbourne Rebels

Taniela Tupou*, Queensland Reds

Jordan Uelese*, Melbourne Rebels

Backs

Kurtley Beale, 60 Tests, NSW Waratahs

Israel Folau, 55 Tests, NSW Waratahs

Bernard Foley, 45 Tests, NSW Waratahs

Will Genia, 78 Tests

Dane Haylett-Petty, 17 Tests, Western Force

Reece Hodge, 13 Tests, Melbourne Rebels

Karmichael Hunt, 3 Tests, Queensland Reds

Samu Kerevi, 8 Tests, Queensland Reds

Marika Koroibete*, Melbourne Rebels

Campbell Magnay*, Queensland Reds

Billy Meakes*, Western Force

Eto Nabuli, 1 Test, Queensland Reds

Sefa Naivalu, 7 Tests, Melbourne Rebels

Izaia Perese*, Queensland Reds

Nick Phipps, 52 Tests, NSW Waratahs

Curtis Rona*, Western Force

*denotes uncapped player

Players not considered due to injury

Kyle Godwin

Lukhan Tui

James Slipper