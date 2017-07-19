Will Adelaide-Geelong be a grand final preview?

With the AFL 17 rounds down, the ladder is finally beginning to take shape.

With Adelaide, Geelong and GWS entrenched inside the top four alongside the Power and a rising Sydney juggernaut, this September is shaping up to be one of the best finals series of all time.

With the top two ranked sides, the Crows and Cats, facing off on Friday night at the Adelaide Oval, is it safe to suggest that we are about to witness a preview of the 2017 grand final.

Having been locked in a three-way race for top position with the Giants for the majority of the season, the Crows and Cats have been competition benchmarks for extended periods thus far.

Sporting differing game styles these two sides occupy the top two spots on the ladder for a reason. The Crows look to overpower their opponents with a strong forward line and the Cats bully opposition teams in contested ball and stop their ability to generate runs and scores.

The dominance of the Crows and the Cats thus far in 2017 has been replicated in a number of the game’s major indicators.

In contested possessions the Crows currently lead the competition while Geelong sit fifth; in clearances the Crows are fourth and the Cats third; inside 50s the Crows sit second and the Cats seventh; and in points for the Crows are first and the Cats third.

These statistics highlight that these two teams are among the elite of the competition and are both on par to contend for the premiership.

With the Giants experiencing a dull of sorts over the past month, it has opened up a bit for these two sides. While both experienced low patches of their own, they have produced a solid block of form coming into this Friday night blockbuster.

Personnel wise, both of these teams seem capable of at least reaching that prized first Saturday of October with match winners spread out across the field.

For the Crows, they have built their team through organic growth. They boast a solid defence highlighted by the likes of Daniel Talia, Jake Lever, Brodie Smith and Rory Laird. An underrated midfield of Rory Sloane, Brad Crouch and Matt Crouch. And a powerful forward line sporting the likes of Eddie Betts, Taylor Walker, Josh Jenkins, Tom Lynch and Mitch McGovern.

The Cats, on the other hand, have managed to mix a solid list with excellent recruiting, with stars such as Patrick Dangerfield, Joel Selwood, Tom Hawkins, Mitch Duncan, Stephen Motlop and Lachie Henderson all playing key roles in the establishment of one of the competition’s powerhouse sides.

Although littered with star players, what truly sets these two sides apart from other ‘good’ teams is their depth.

The Crows have a bottom six of David Mackay, Andy Otten, Hugh Greenwood, Jake Kelly, Riley Knight and Wayne Milera as well as a number of solid players such as Scott Thompson and Paul Seedsman slaving away in the reserves. Adelaide are extremely well set up all over the ground and have a number of solid contributors that play their role to a high level.

The same can be said for Chris Scott’s men, who with a bottom six of James Parsons, Jed Bews, Jordan Murdoch, Jake Kolodjashnij, Rhys Stanley and Sam Simpson support their superstar talent extremely well. This depth has helped the Cats win on many occasions throughout the year and will be crucial come September when selfless roles must be fulfilled.

Despite these positives that surround both clubs, there are also a number of factors which could easily keep them out of competing in the 2017 grand final.

The first argument that can be made against a Crows versus Cats grand final is their competition from other contending sides.

The main two challengers are the Giants and Swans, who both sport equally talented stars and excellent depth.

The Swans in particular are an interesting prospect coming into September. After falling to a dismal 0-6 start to the year they have won nine of their past 10 games and are the form team of the competition.

The Giants, on the other hand, have been hard to read at times in 2017, as injuries have restricted their talent-filled list from reaching its full potential. However, they have still managed to win enough games to make the top four and put themselves in a position to have a good run at the flag.

Finals against either of these teams would be an extremely tough ask for both the Crows and the Cats. And sides like Port Adelaide and Richmond signify the evenly balanced nature of the AFL at the moment.

The draw both Geelong and Adelaide face going into the finals are quite difficult.

The Crows come up against Collingwood (A), Port Adelaide (H), Essendon (A), Sydney (H) and West Coast. The Cats face Carlton (A), Sydney (H), Richmond (H), Collingwood (A) and GWS (H).

With crunch games against top eight teams such as Sydney, Port Adelaide and GWS the last five weeks are crucial for both teams. Both sides have shown signs of inconsistency throughout 2017, too.

The Crows have tended to struggle when significantly challenged against a contested ball dominated team that clogs their defence and simply keeps possession. This is a serious issue going into the finals, as shootouts become a rarity and genuine arm wrestles based around contested ball and field position come into play.

On the other hand, the Cats have generally become a victim of their own self-confidence with complacency becoming a real issue. They have been switched off for large periods of games and expected things to happen instead of going in and getting the job done.

With just six weeks left of the regular season remaining the competition is still very much and open field. Will we see Patrick Dangerfield face his former side in the 2017 grand final?

I hope so, as this new-found rivalry would benefit from a battle on football’s biggest stage. However, with such an even season unfolding it is simply to early to tell.

Regardless, Friday night’s clash at Adelaide Oval will be an absolute blockbuster. No football fan can afford to miss it.