1998 top ten AFL draft reorder

It’s been 19 years since the 1998 AFL draft. Here’s how it should have looked, with the benefit of hindsight.

Pick 1 – Lenny Hayes – Brisbane (Originally Des Headland)

Hayes was a legend for the Saints across 16 years. He was originally taken with pick 11, playing 297 games and kicking 95 goals. He was the 2010 Norm Smith Medallist, three-time club best and fairest, two-time second in the club best and fairest, three-time third in the club best and fairest, three-time All-Australian, one-time third in the Brownlow Medal, Madden Medallist, and the St Kilda captain in 2004 and 2007. Imagine Hayes running around in a Lions midfield in the 2001-2003 three-peat.

Pick 2 – Brendan Fevola – Fremantle (Originally Justin Longmuir)

Fevola was a fantastic forward for the Lions and Blues across 13 years. He was originally taken with pick 38, playing 204 games – 187 for Carlton and 17 for Brisbane – and kicking 623 goals – 575 for Carlton and 48 for Brisbane. He is a seven-time club leading goalkicker, one-time Michael Tuck Medallist, two-time Coleman Medallist, and three-time All-Australian. Imagine Fev and Pav playing in the same forward line.

Pick 3 – Craig Bolton – Sydney (Originally Nic Fosdike)

Bolton was a fantastic player across 11 years. He was originally taken with pick 33, playing 199 games – 29 for Brisbane and 170 for Sydney – and kicked 25 goals – 10 for Brisbane and 15 for Sydney. He is a one-time premiership player, two-time All-Australian, and the Swans’ co-captain for 3 years.

Pick 4 – Brett Kirk – Sydney (Originally Ryan Fitzgerald)

Kirk was a great midfielder for the Swans across 12 years. He was originally taken with pick 40 in the rookie draft, playing 241 games and kicking 96 goals. He is a two-time club best and fairest, one-time All-Australian, two-time International Rules representative for Australia, one-time premiership player, Madden Medallist, and the Swans’ co-captain for 5 years.

Pick 5 – Brady Rawlings – Port Adelaide (Originally Michael Stevens)

Rawlings was a fantastic midfielder for the Kangaroos across 13 years. He was originally drafted with pick 15, playing 245 games and kicking 62 goals. He was a three-time club best and fairest, but unfortunately missed out on the 1999 premiership.

Pick 6 – Jude Bolton – Carlton (Originally Murray Vance)

Bolton was a fantastic midfielder across 15 years. He was originally taken with pick 8 by the Swans, playing 325 games and kicking 196 goals. He is a two-time premiership player, a one-time International Rules Series representative, a one-time Madden Medallist, and held the record for the most tackles in a career until Lenny Hayes surpassed him.

Pick 7 – Steven Baker – Port Adelaide (Originally Josh Carr)

Baker was a fantastic tagger across 13 years. He was originally drafted with pick 27, playing 203 games and kicking 35 goals for the Saints. He is a one-time club best and fairest and one-time third finish in the club best and fairest.

Pick 8 – Andrew Embley – Sydney (Originally Jude Bolton)

Embley was a great winger for the Eagles across 15 years. He was originally taken with pick 57, playing 250 games and kicking 216 goals. He is a one-time premiership player, one-time Norm Smith Medallist, and a one-time International Rules Series representative for Australia.

Pick 9 – Josh Carr – Essendon (Originally Mark McVeigh)

Carr had a nice career across 11 years at Port Adelaide and Fremantle. He was originally taken with pick 7 by the Power, playing 207 games – 124 for Port Adelaide and 83 for Fremantle – and kicked 109 goals – 65 for Port Adelaide and 44 for Fremantle. He is a one-time premiership player, one-time Peter Badcoe VC Medallist, one-time Ross Glendinning Medallist, Port Adelaide vice-captain for one year, and Fremantle vice-captain for two years.

Pick 10 – Brett Burton – West Coast (Originally Brandon Hill)

Burton had a great career across 12 years at the Crows. He was originally drafted with pick 16, playing 177 games and kicking 264 goals. He is a two-time club leading goalkicker and the 2009 Mark of the Year winner.