All Blacks get creative with Sonny Bill ban to bring star back for Bledisloe opener

Missing a couple of pre-season matches will allow Sonny Bill Williams to return from suspension to face the Wallabies in the Bledisloe Cup series opener in Sydney.
All Blacks centre Williams copped a four-match ban for his shoulder charge on British and Irish Lions winger Anthony Watson in the recent second Test loss, missing the drawn third Test.
He also missed the Blues’ final Super Rugby season clash with the Sunwolves in Tokyo last week.
All Blacks coach Steve Hansen has confirmed Williams will be allowed to count two upcoming provincial pre-season matches for Counties-Manakau towards his ban.
In fact, Hansen is hoping the dual international will be able to count a club rugby match before one of those games, which would allow him to return for the All Blacks’ warm up against Taranaki and Counties one week prior to the August 19 first Bledisloe Cup Test in Sydney.
“There’s one game that’s a bit contentious about whether they are going to consider it or not,” Hansen told NZ’s Radio Sport, referring to the club game.
“If that’s not the case then we’ll get him back just for the Test match.
“If it’s considered then we’ll get him back for the game of three halves that we play every year before the … Bledisloe starts.”
July 20th 2017 @ 11:03am
Fionn said | July 20th 2017 @ 11:03am | ! Report
What a joke it is that such matches can count towards bans.
That being said, as a Wallaby fan I would be overjoyed if he would start for the All Blacks.
July 20th 2017 @ 11:15am
Jacko said | July 20th 2017 @ 11:15am | ! Report
Fionn the joke is that he got 4 weeks, which all of a sudden became 4 matches. Then they say that preseason matches count, then they say that club matches count. Seems like the IRB realise how stupid their first punishment was and used the SAME RULES that everybody plays under to stop it from being a 2.66 test ban
At what point is enough punishment enough?
July 20th 2017 @ 11:35am
Fionn said | July 20th 2017 @ 11:35am | ! Report
The point is that the system is broken. It needs to be simplified and fixed.
But yep, it’s a joke that they can simply revise punishments because they messed up.
July 20th 2017 @ 11:28am
Jumbo said | July 20th 2017 @ 11:28am | ! Report
I think most would agree thst missing 1and 3 quaters of a test match is more than enough punishment for that litule bump.
July 20th 2017 @ 11:46am
Fionn said | July 20th 2017 @ 11:46am | ! Report
I agree with you there, Jumbo.
But the point still remains that it is a joke that such matches can count towards bans. Do you not agree?
July 20th 2017 @ 11:28am
taylorman said | July 20th 2017 @ 11:28am | ! Report
Yes except you know what will happen dont you Fionn, he’ll have a blinder and then youll be back to your first paragraph. Cake anyone?
July 20th 2017 @ 11:34am
Fionn said | July 20th 2017 @ 11:34am | ! Report
Could be wrong about him and he could have a blinder, yes, but you’re wrong, I won’t complain because I would rather be play than Crotty or Laumape.
July 20th 2017 @ 11:19am
Ken Catchpole's Other Leg said | July 20th 2017 @ 11:19am | ! Report
On. Fiji boys rugby tour last week a group of 14 year olds had just alighted from a river trip when this big fit bloke with tats came along.
It was the big shoulder himself.
Obliged the 30 odd Wallaby fans with a group shot.
Decent fella. A few B&I Lions fans in the group kissed his shoulder.
July 20th 2017 @ 11:28am
Jumbo said | July 20th 2017 @ 11:28am | ! Report
Zzzzzz
July 20th 2017 @ 11:41am
Riccardo said | July 20th 2017 @ 11:41am | ! Report
Subjective title.
Guaranteed to bring the usual suspects out in droves, eh Jacko.
While I agree the entire Judicial Process needs to be labeling their tolerance regarding suspension as the All Blacks coaches being inventive is perhaps a little desperate.
And Fionn, he WILL have a blinder…
July 20th 2017 @ 11:54am
Riccardo said | July 20th 2017 @ 11:54am | ! Report
Edit: While I agree the entire Judicial Process needs overhauling…