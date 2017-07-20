Australia vs India live stream: How to watch the Women’s Cricket World Cup semi-final on TV or online

The Women’s Cricket World Cup has reached the semi-finals, and Australia have a tough task against India. This is The Roar‘s ultimate guide to live streaming the match.

The second semi-final of the tournament, following the one played on Tuesday night between England and South Africa, is scheduled to start at 7:30pm (AEST), on Thursday, July 20.

It will be played at the County Ground in Derby, with the winner advancing to the final which is slated for Sunday, July 23 at Lords.

Australia came out of the round robin group phase in second position, having only lost a single match against England. India finished in third, losing matches to South Africa and Australia.

That should hand Australia a momentum advantage heading into the semi-finals, and if the weather were to turn nasty the tournament favourites will only need a draw to qualify for the final.

How to watch the match on TV

While Fox Sports have been locked in to broadcast the final stages of the Women’s World Cup for some time, it was announced earlier this week that Channel 9 would also broadcast the game on free-to-air TV in a win for cricket fans.

Fox Sports’ coverage will be available on Foxtel Channel 505. To watch their coverage, you will need a valid Foxtel subscription.

Fox Sports will begin their broadcast of the match at 7pm (AEST) to take in the toss and pre-game. The hours of play state that the innings break should run from 10:40pm to 11:25pm, with coverage ending at the completion of the match – at around 2:35am.

The Nine Network will broadcast the game on their secondary channel 9Go from 7:20pm (AEST). They will leave the coverage during the innings break, returning for the second innings at 11:25pm if the game is running on schedule.

How to live stream the match online

One way to stream the match will be through Foxtel’s streaming service on either Foxtel now or the Foxtel app.

Both of these applications can be streamed on any compatible device.

The Foxtel app will be the better option if you already have a valid TV subscription. If you only want to stream the channels of Foxtel, then you can use the Now service. This enables users to stream Foxtel channels without a TV subscription, with packages starting from $29 per month for sports.

If you would prefer to stream the game for free through Channel 9’s coverage, you can do so through their 9Go website or application.

Key game information: Australia vs India – Women’s world cup semi-final First ball: 7:30pm (AEST)

Venue: Derby Country Ground

TV: Live, Fox Sports, NineGo

Online: Live, Foxtel app, Foxtel Now and 9Now Australia (squad)

Sarah Aley, Kristen Beams, Alex Blackwell, Nicole Bolton, Ashleigh Gardner, Rachael Haynes, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Meg Lanning (c), Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Belinda Vakarewa, Elyse Villani, Amanda-Jade Wellington India (squad)

Ekta Bisht, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jhulan Goswami, Mansi Joshi, Harmanpreet Kaur, Veda Krishnamurthy, Smiriti Mandhana, Mona Meshram, Shikha Pandey, Nuzhat Parween, Poonam Yadav, Mithali Raj, Poonam Raut, Deepti Sharma, Sushma Verma

The Roar will also be covering the game with a live blog.