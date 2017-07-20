Australia vs India: Women’s Cricket World Cup live scores, blog

Australia are gunning for their seventh Women’s World Cup triumph and their first objective will be to make it to the final when they take on their Indian counterparts on Thursday. Follow all the semi-final action of the Women’s World Cup 2017 from 7:30pm AEST right here on The Roar.
Six-time winners Australia have lived up to their favourites billing by making it to the semi-finals with six wins and just one defeat under their belt but they now face a tricky opposition in India.
A look at the head to head between the two sides put the Australian women so far ahead that it’s tough to see how India will have any chance of toppling the defending champions over.
Of the 42 games played, Australia have won 34 while India have overcome their opposition in only eight matches.
That said, Australia have borne the brunt of a couple of stunning performances from India in the 2009 World Cup – a tournament Australia hosted – where they were first knocked out in the Super Six stage by the Indian side before losing to them again in the third-fourth place play-off.
Since those twin defeats, Australia went on a six-match winning spree against the Indian women and hold a 7-1 head-to-head record that includes an easy victory in the group stages of this tournament as well.
In that game, India got themselves to 226 from their 50 overs thanks to a well-compiled 106 from Punam Raut, but skipper Mithali Raj’s 69, that took 114 balls proved to be counter-effective in the final analysis.
Unbeaten fifties from skipper Meg Lanning and Ellyse Perry saw Australia through in that game.
India had earlier lost to South Africa as well, which meant their final group game against New Zealand was a virtual quarter-final.
If ever there was a performance that could lift up a team going into this knock-out game, it was that win over the Kiwis – a 186-run thumping.
Much like their win over India, Australia have looked convincing throughout the tournament except when they went down to arch-rivals England in their only defeat.
A target of 260 looked beyond their reach when Lanning fell at the score of 129 in the 32nd over but spurred on by another Perry half-century, and some excellent lower-order hitting, Australia came to within three runs of the English total.
The winner of this game will take on the England Women in the title-decider.
England had earlier huffed and puffed to a narrow win over South Africa in the first semi-final on Tuesday. Chasing a total of 219 for a win, England looked to be cruising at one stage after getting to 2/139 but a string of wickets left them with a lot more to do than they would have envisaged.
In the end, they edged the Proteas aside in the final over.
Follow the live scores and blog of the second semi-final of the 2017 Women’s World Cup between Australia and India from
7:57pm
Suneer Chowdhary said | 7:57pm | ! Report
No longer raining in Derby, according to a few reports, but as the umpires said, the groundsman needs two hours to get it fit to play.
7:37pm
Suneer Chowdhary said | 7:37pm | ! Report
Not so long ago:
7:35pm
Suneer Chowdhary said | 7:35pm | ! Report
Given we are looking at at least a couple of hours of no-play, I will pause here. But before that, one of the reasons why this game is so important for the Indian women’s team is because of the kind of interest this tournament has already evoked in the country.
Over the last year or so, the interest in the women’s game has grown manifold in India, and the presence of two of the players in the WBBL – Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur – was well-followed by those back home. What that implies is if India can go on to make the final, and possibly win it, it could have a similar cascading effect that the triumph of the 1983 World Cup had for India.
I dare say, even without that, it’s already set the tone for what could be the start of an IPL-like league for the Indian women and that, I think, will have a lot of takers in the country. Huge prospects ahead for Indian women’s cricket.
Be back in a bit, but do give me a shout me on Twitter if you can – @suneerchowdhary.
7:44pm
DaniE said | 7:44pm | ! Report
Yes the groundswell of support for the Indian women’s team during this tournament has been so positive and will be a huge boon for the sport there. This World Cup has propelled some progress for the game overall at any rate.
7:26pm
Suneer Chowdhary said | 7:26pm | ! Report
Another update from the ground is that once it stops raining, the groundsman will need two hours to get the ground fit for play.
And it’s still drizzling. So by the groundsman’s estimate, no play for at least a couple of hours. That’s not encouraging.
7:20pm
Suneer Chowdhary said | 7:20pm | ! Report
Australia’s road to the knock-out was marred by their defeat to their arch-rivals England but even that was a close, three-run loss. And they were convincing in their win over India in the league stage. (interestingly, England lost to India in their first ever game of this tournament but went on to register seven successive wins to make the final.)
On the other hand, India suffered reverses at the hands of Australia and South Africa and needed to win their virtual quarter-final against New Zealand to make it to the knock-out. Did it in fine fashion, winning by a whopping 186-run margin – the biggest margin in this tournament.
7:14pm
Suneer Chowdhary said | 7:14pm | ! Report
Here’s bit on the playing conditions.
– There is a buffer of two hours. What that means is that the game can begin up two hours late and still not lose any overs.
– The cut-off time to have a 20-over-a-side game is 4.38 pm.
– In case the game doesn’t begin even at 4.38 pm, there is a reserve day tomorrow for the match.
– In case the game begins today and a 20-over-a-side match cannot be completed today, it will resume tomorrow from where it ends today. Not a restart. A resumption. Which is an excellent idea.
7:11pm
Suneer Chowdhary said | 7:11pm | ! Report
I spoke of the good news. Now for the bad one – and exhort you to not shoot the messenger – and that it’s raining in Derby, the venue for this semi-final. The match isn’t expected to start on time, and by the looks of things, it could be a bit of time before it begins.
7:13pm
DaniE said | 7:13pm | ! Report
Ha, well at least the kids will be asleep so I can watch the game in peace.
7:16pm
Suneer Chowdhary said | 7:16pm | ! Report
Always knew the rains cheer some or the other up.
7:08pm
Suneer Chowdhary said | 7:08pm | ! Report
As the board and the players’ association work away furiously – or not – at nailing down the intricate details of their MoU, hopes of Australia playing domestic & international cricket have ebbed and flowed over the last few weeks. An Australia A series has already been a casualty and in the absence of a contract, the Bangladesh series is in a similar danger.
The good news is that the Australian women’s team has a contract with Cricket Australia that extends up to the end of the 2017 Women’s Cricket World Cup – and the six-time champions have made it to the semi-finals again.
Today, they take on their Indian counterparts and I will be here, calling this match live. Welcome!
7:12pm
DaniE said | 7:12pm | ! Report
Great to have you call the game. I hear it’s raining at the moment? Hopefully we’ll get some action soon!
7:27pm
Suneer Chowdhary said | 7:27pm | ! Report
Thanks DaniE, hope to get some cricketing action soon enough. Was absolutely looking forward to the game.