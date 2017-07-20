Australia vs India: Women’s Cricket World Cup live scores, blog

Australia are gunning for their seventh Women’s World Cup triumph and their first objective will be to make it to the final when they take on their Indian counterparts on Thursday. Follow all the semi-final action of the Women’s World Cup 2017 from 7:30pm AEST right here on The Roar.

Six-time winners Australia have lived up to their favourites billing by making it to the semi-finals with six wins and just one defeat under their belt but they now face a tricky opposition in India.

A look at the head to head between the two sides put the Australian women so far ahead that it’s tough to see how India will have any chance of toppling the defending champions over.

Of the 42 games played, Australia have won 34 while India have overcome their opposition in only eight matches.

That said, Australia have borne the brunt of a couple of stunning performances from India in the 2009 World Cup – a tournament Australia hosted – where they were first knocked out in the Super Six stage by the Indian side before losing to them again in the third-fourth place play-off.

Since those twin defeats, Australia went on a six-match winning spree against the Indian women and hold a 7-1 head-to-head record that includes an easy victory in the group stages of this tournament as well.

In that game, India got themselves to 226 from their 50 overs thanks to a well-compiled 106 from Punam Raut, but skipper Mithali Raj’s 69, that took 114 balls proved to be counter-effective in the final analysis.

Unbeaten fifties from skipper Meg Lanning and Ellyse Perry saw Australia through in that game.

India had earlier lost to South Africa as well, which meant their final group game against New Zealand was a virtual quarter-final.

If ever there was a performance that could lift up a team going into this knock-out game, it was that win over the Kiwis – a 186-run thumping.

Much like their win over India, Australia have looked convincing throughout the tournament except when they went down to arch-rivals England in their only defeat.

A target of 260 looked beyond their reach when Lanning fell at the score of 129 in the 32nd over but spurred on by another Perry half-century, and some excellent lower-order hitting, Australia came to within three runs of the English total.

The winner of this game will take on the England Women in the title-decider.

England had earlier huffed and puffed to a narrow win over South Africa in the first semi-final on Tuesday. Chasing a total of 219 for a win, England looked to be cruising at one stage after getting to 2/139 but a string of wickets left them with a lot more to do than they would have envisaged.

In the end, they edged the Proteas aside in the final over.