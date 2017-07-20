Brisbane Broncos vs Canterbury Bulldogs: NRL live scores, blog

The Canterbury Bulldogs are under pressure and at the last chance saloon, but things won’t get any easier when they make the trek north to take on the Brisbane Broncos. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 7:50pm (AEST).
The Bulldogs are coming into this match off a bye, but it’s been a struggle for Des Hasler’s men this season. Sitting 13th on the ladder with just seven wins, it leaves them on 18 competition points.
With seven rounds of action to go, the bare minimum they can afford to win if they want to play in the finals is five. In saying that, there is every chance the qualification mark will be 30 and with an ordinary for and against of negative 59 they may well have to win six.
Moses Mbye looks in two minds every time he touches the ball and they are predictable. Add to that, the role of Matt Frawley is confusing, to say the least.
Despite the fact they beat Newcastle before the bye, it was a struggle and required two tries at the death.
Captain James Graham will still be missing for the Bulldogs, but in truth it may improve their chances against the Broncos.
Often, the Bulldogs forwards get in the way of the creative plays in the opposition 20 and with Graham out, it not only gives Mbye and Josh Reynolds a chance to stand up, but also hands responsibility to Danny Fualalo and Raymond Faitala-Mariner, who have been among their best performers this year. Whether that changes attacking structure slightly remains to be seen.
The Broncos, on the other hand have taken the somewhat baffling decision of dropping Jamayne Isaako. He made his debut at fullback last week and did a good job in the Broncos win over Newcastle, but after being named there on Tuesday, he has since been replaced with Kodi Nikorima.
Whether Nikorima can handle the fullback spot is a question in itself. He has struggled previously when handed the role, but it’s been said he played most of junior footy there, so it could put some fresh life into his stuttering season.
Ben Hunt, Anthony Milford and Benji Marshall will continue their three-way half rotation for the Broncos while Matt Gillett and Josh McGuire return after the Origin window.
The Broncos had the already aforementioned victory over Newcastle last week and coming off a five-day turnaround, this game spells danger for Wayne Bennett’s men. They currently sit fourth on 26 competition points though, and will be keen to secure their spot in the top eight over the next fortnight.
Prediction
The Broncos should win this, and comfortably but it doesn’t change the fact it’s a danger game. Canterbury have plenty of problems to iron out and their attack just doesn’t look like it’ll threaten Brisbane.
Broncos by 12.
8:00pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:00pm | ! Report
4′ – Nikorima with his first run of the night, then they spread right for the gigantic centre Tautau Moga. Back underneath for McGuire who is just short of halfway before Blair goes over it, threatening a short ball. Milford kicks high on the last and it’s allowed to bounce – straight over the dead ball line.
Poor kick, seven-tackle set coming up.
7:59pm
Scott Pryde said | 7:59pm | ! Report
3′ – The Bulldogs now bring it away through Hopoate, before Klemmer goes through the middle from a flat-footed position. Tolman goes for a carry, then they spread right for Jackson who looks dangerous, working up to halfway. Fualalo on a one-out play, then it’s Frawley kicking for 45 out, with Kahu taking it comfortably.
7:58pm
Scott Pryde said | 7:58pm | ! Report
2′ – The Broncos start this set from just shy of halfway and it’s Glenn with the first run of the set over it. McGuire through the centre, then it’s off to the right as Glenn goes out the back for Hunt who is wrapped up. McGuire with a second run inside 20 before they come right through Hunt who stops, starts then chips for the corner. It goes out on the full though.
7:57pm
Scott Pryde said | 7:57pm | ! Report
1′ – Underway at Suncorp! It’s Korbin Sims with the first run before Adam Blair is dumped to the turf beyond the horizontal. It’s a penalty for Brisbane.
7:57pm
Emcie said | 7:57pm | ! Report
thats not a good start…
7:56pm
Scott Pryde said | 7:56pm | ! Report
0′ – Bulldogs to kick-off at Suncorp.
7:55pm
The Barry said | 7:55pm | ! Report
7:56pm
Scott Pryde said | 7:56pm | ! Report
Fox Sports mate, Fox Sports.
7:59pm
The Barry said | 7:59pm | ! Report
My fox is down again mate…I’ve had nothing but dramas for three months. On again, off again. I’m throwing it in…
7:54pm
Scott Pryde said | 7:54pm | ! Report
The teams are on their way out at Suncorp Stadium.
7:50pm
The Barry said | 7:50pm | ! Report
7:47pm
The Barry said | 7:47pm | ! Report
Feel like the Dogs are in for a tough night. It really comes down to their energy. If they come out of the blocks strong maybe we’re a chance.
I think having Milford, Hunt, Nikorima and Marshall in the 17 is a big danger for the dogs.
Just saw that Frawley is starting at half and Mbye at dummy half. That’s much better for mine. Still a big ask. Hopefully Frawley can bomb Nikorima into the Stone Age.
Thanks in advance for the call…always know it’s going to be a good one with the Pryde of the Roar in the chair!
7:53pm
Scott Pryde said | 7:53pm | ! Report
Evening Barry,
Apologies if the first two paragraphs of my preview hurt. It’s been a tough old year for the Blue and White.
I’m not sure the Bulldogs are in for a tough night, because the Broncos haven’t been all that convincing for mine (I know they are in the top four). If the Broncos can get their attack going and the Bulldogs don’t come out with the energy you speak of, it will be.
Marshall coming off the bench is a major X-Factor for mine, but Nikorima starting at the back is baffling. Frawley in the halves gives you something, but then, his role in the attack is still a bit who knows for mine.
No worries mate. Appreciate it. Hope it’s not too tough of a night for ya!
7:55pm
Emcie said | 7:55pm | ! Report
