Brisbane Broncos vs Canterbury Bulldogs: NRL live scores, blog

The Canterbury Bulldogs are under pressure and at the last chance saloon, but things won’t get any easier when they make the trek north to take on the Brisbane Broncos. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 7:50pm (AEST).

The Bulldogs are coming into this match off a bye, but it’s been a struggle for Des Hasler’s men this season. Sitting 13th on the ladder with just seven wins, it leaves them on 18 competition points.

With seven rounds of action to go, the bare minimum they can afford to win if they want to play in the finals is five. In saying that, there is every chance the qualification mark will be 30 and with an ordinary for and against of negative 59 they may well have to win six.

Moses Mbye looks in two minds every time he touches the ball and they are predictable. Add to that, the role of Matt Frawley is confusing, to say the least.

Despite the fact they beat Newcastle before the bye, it was a struggle and required two tries at the death.

Captain James Graham will still be missing for the Bulldogs, but in truth it may improve their chances against the Broncos.

Often, the Bulldogs forwards get in the way of the creative plays in the opposition 20 and with Graham out, it not only gives Mbye and Josh Reynolds a chance to stand up, but also hands responsibility to Danny Fualalo and Raymond Faitala-Mariner, who have been among their best performers this year. Whether that changes attacking structure slightly remains to be seen.

The Broncos, on the other hand have taken the somewhat baffling decision of dropping Jamayne Isaako. He made his debut at fullback last week and did a good job in the Broncos win over Newcastle, but after being named there on Tuesday, he has since been replaced with Kodi Nikorima.

Whether Nikorima can handle the fullback spot is a question in itself. He has struggled previously when handed the role, but it’s been said he played most of junior footy there, so it could put some fresh life into his stuttering season.

Ben Hunt, Anthony Milford and Benji Marshall will continue their three-way half rotation for the Broncos while Matt Gillett and Josh McGuire return after the Origin window.

The Broncos had the already aforementioned victory over Newcastle last week and coming off a five-day turnaround, this game spells danger for Wayne Bennett’s men. They currently sit fourth on 26 competition points though, and will be keen to secure their spot in the top eight over the next fortnight.

Prediction

The Broncos should win this, and comfortably but it doesn’t change the fact it’s a danger game. Canterbury have plenty of problems to iron out and their attack just doesn’t look like it’ll threaten Brisbane.

Broncos by 12.

Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of the match from 7:50pm (AEST)