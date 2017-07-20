Cheika looks forward to Jones rugby duel

Wallabies mentor Michael Cheika is looking forward to locking coaching horns with Alan Jones, one of several predecessors from whom he has sought advice.

Media personality Jones, who coached Australia to their historic grand Slam tour of the United Kingdom in 1984 and at the inaugural World Cup three years later, will guide the Barbarians against the Wallabies in October in Sydney.

Cheika said he had already received a text message from Jones, who he described as a fantastic coach for Australia.

“Just the way he came into the game with his background and really took it by the scruff of the neck back then,” Cheika said.

“He’s spoken so highly of by a lot of the players that he coached and he’s been a big help to me, a big supporter of mine – I’m not sure why.

“But since day one, since I came back with the Waratahs, he’s always been helping me out with stuff.

“With Alan in the box (on) the other side, it should be good fun.

“He’ll get the tracksuit back out, he’ll be getting the driving mauls up the tram tracks and away you go.”

Cheika said Jones had only been critical of administrators because he loved the game and wanted it to be popular.

Cheika has never been shy or slow about consulting previous occupants of his post.

“I’m always speaking to former Australian coaches, when I was at the Tahs and then here,” Cheika said.

“Just little things, how to to deal with different situations, managing upwards and downwards, and experience.

“There’s something about having people who have had different experiences that you can learn from.

“Him (Jones) and Bob Dwyer and John Connolly, I’ve spoken with in the lead-up to the World Cup, with Rod Macqueen maybe not as much.

“Eddie (Jones) from before he started coaching England, so I think that’s invaluable to me to be able to tap into those guys.”