How the final round of the 2017 AFL season should unfold

Just six rounds remain in what has been the most intriguing AFL season in recent history, with the race for finals spots getting hotter than ever.

Round 23 features two matches (West Coast Eagles versus Adelaide Crows and Geelong Cats versus GWS Giants) between teams currently in the eight, while several others also feature teams still jockeying for places in September.

There is also the potentially wooden spoon-deciding clash between the Brisbane Lions and North Melbourne at the Gabba to look forward to, with that clash set to decide who lands the number one pick in November’s draft.

It has been revealed by Seven News in Melbourne that the Hawthorn versus Western Bulldogs clash at Etihad Stadium is shaping as the match likely to kick off Round 23, even though both teams are unlikely to feature in September this year.

It will loom as an emotional night at Docklands with Hawks stalwart Luke Hodge set to play his final game, while Western Bulldogs pair Robert Murphy and Matthew Boyd look set to call it quits at season’s end as well.

Citing its recent poor record in matches played after the bye, the Geelong Cats have requested that their clash against the GWS Giants at Simonds Stadium be played on the Monday night.

However, there are some commercial and financial risks associated with it, as they are playing a low-drawing opponent on a school night and it is thus unlikely to sell out.

Outside of public holidays, the last time a Victorian club hosted an interstate opponent in the timeslot was when Collingwood played Adelaide at Etihad Stadium in Round 1, 2006.

The Cats have stated that they are happy to play the Giants on the Saturday night, in which case it would be televised on the Seven Network, if the AFL decides that Monday night is a no-go.

Last year, the league had mooted a Monday night match between the Adelaide Crows and West Coast Eagles at the Adelaide Oval, but it was eventually scheduled for the Friday night.

Twelve months on, the two teams will again be at it in the final round, with that match set to be played in an early timeslot on the Saturday afternoon, in order to allow the Crows to fly home to Adelaide that evening.

The other early match on Saturday would see Collingwood lock horns with Melbourne at the MCG, with the Dees having everything to play for as they seek their first finals berth since 2006.

Their finals hopes having suddenly been revived with nine wins out of their last ten matches, the Sydney Swans’ clash against Carlton has suddenly become relevant again as far as they are concerned.

Given they are playing a home game in Round 23 for the fifth consecutive year, their clash against the Blues has been set for a 7:20pm bouncedown, and televised on the Seven Network.

If the AFL decides that the Geelong versus GWS match should be played on the Saturday night rather than the Monday night, the Sydney versus Carlton match would still be played on the Saturday, though in the twilight timeslot.

The other Saturday night match would be between another finals-bound side, Port Adelaide, and the Gold Coast Suns, for whom it could be Rodney Eade’s last game in charge, at the Adelaide Oval.

The wooden spoon showdown between the Brisbane Lions and North Melbourne has been scheduled to start at 1:10pm on Sunday afternoon, allowing both clubs to enter the match off a seven-day break (both sides will have played on the Sunday in Round 22).

The match between Richmond and St Kilda at the MCG will start at 3:20pm; with both sides also playing on the Sunday (and, in the case of the Tigers, in Perth) in Round 22, a Friday night timeslot, nor a Saturday afternoon timeslot (occupied by Collingwood and Melbourne), could not be considered.

While the Tigers are in fifth place on the ladder, and almost certain to contest finals for the fourth time in five years, the Saints may have to win if they are to force their way into the eight, on the basis of ladder positions.

The round will conclude with Essendon hosting Fremantle at Etihad Stadium in the twilight timeslot, in what will be the Bombers’ first home game against the Dockers since round 2, 2010.

As such, it will be the first time the Dockers wear their clash guernsey against the Bombers since it was redesigned by their manufacturer, ISC, in 2011.

While Ross Lyon’s men are unlikely to make the finals, John Worsfold’s men remain a good chance of returning to September for the first time since 2014.

Below, I have outlined how Round 23 should unfold, both with (Option #1) and without (Option #2) the Monday night fixture. All times are AEST.

Option #1

Friday night

Hawthorn versus Western Bulldogs, Etihad Stadium, 7:50pm (7)

Saturday

Collingwood versus Melbourne, MCG, 1:45pm

West Coast Eagles versus Adelaide Crows, Domain Stadium, 1:20pm

Sydney Swans versus Carlton, SCG, 7:20pm (7)

Port Adelaide versus Gold Coast Suns, Adelaide Oval, 7:10pm

Sunday

Brisbane Lions versus North Melbourne, Gabba, 1:10pm

Richmond versus St Kilda, MCG, 3:20pm (7)

Essendon versus Fremantle, Etihad Stadium, 4:40pm

Monday night

Geelong Cats versus GWS Giants, Simonds Stadium, 7:20pm

Option #2

Friday night

Hawthorn versus Western Bulldogs, Etihad Stadium, 7:50pm (7)

Saturday

Collingwood versus Melbourne, MCG, 1:45pm

West Coast Eagles versus Adelaide Crows, Domain Stadium, 1:20pm

Sydney Swans versus Carlton, SCG, 4:35pm

Geelong Cats versus GWS Giants, Simonds Stadium, 7:20pm (7)

Port Adelaide versus Gold Coast Suns, Adelaide Oval, 7:10pm

Sunday

Brisbane Lions versus North Melbourne, Gabba, 1:10pm

Richmond versus St Kilda, MCG, 3:20pm (7)

Essendon versus Fremantle, Etihad Stadium, 4:40pm