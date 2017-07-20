NSWRL deny any wrongdoing by Blues players

The NSW rugby league has cleared Josh Dugan and Blake Ferguson of being drunk five days out from last week’s State of Origin decider.

The governing body’s board will meet on Friday ahead of a scheduled review into this year’s Origin series capitulation in the coming months.

However the organisation has moved quickly to deny a number of issues across the three camps, including Dugan and Ferguson being drunk during a six-hour visit to a Lennox Head pub on a rest day.

It also cleared Andrew Fifita of any wrongdoing in regards to talk he’d fought with coach Laurie Daley to be a starter for Origin III, and downplayed culture concerns within the squad.

However it’s the impassioned defence of Dugan and Ferguson which will raise the most interest, after a number of people were spoken to about the matter.

“On the basis of a number of independent accounts of the circumstances, the NSWRL board is satisfied that the players were not drunk,” the statement read.

“They were not acting like ‘clowns’ and they were not so affected by alcohol that they were ‘hidden’ the following morning in a cover-up.”

The governing body also argued the pair had no issue training the following morning.

“The pair trained at 10am the following morning in full view of the media contingent,” the statement read.

“They trained strongly.”

The body also denied claims Fifita had fought against Daley’s plans to start David Klemmer in his place for the series decider at Suncorp Stadium, while relegating him to the bench.

Instead, it said no such conversation had ever been had with Fifita throughout the duration of the camp.

“It is entirely false to suggest that on the morning of the game (or at any other time during the camp) Laurie had a conversation with Andrew in which he advised Andrew that he was starting on the bench,” it said.

In light of 2GB broadcaster Ray Hadley suggesting some NSW players knew who vandalised a journalist’s car, the governing body called for evidence to support such claims.

If none could be produced, it also demanded an apology.

The assertions came as former Blues Origin coach Phil Gould questioned the culture within the organisation, stating he would not like any of his Penrith players to be a part of the current set up.

But the NSWRL downplayed such concerns, and defended its processes as it called for calm after the loss.

“Strong culture ensures that there is an absence of blame shifting, an absence of scapegoating, a support for those within the group and a commitment to make necessary improvements in an objective way after a period of proper reflection and analysis,” they said.

“NSWRL has such a culture, supported by a strong board.”