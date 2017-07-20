The Roar’s NRL expert tips and predictions: Round 20

Seven weeks and 56 games remain in the 2017 NRL regular season. That means Origin is over, we are back to full rounds each week and The Roar‘s NRL expert tipping panel are ready for the run to the finals.

With six games last week, it marked a return to form for some of our tippers after an overall difficult Round 18. Greg and I led the way with five, while The Crowd and Mary had four. Tim rounded out the tail with three.

He will be happy with three, mind you, given the rationale behind tipping the Dragons was that the Raiders would win! Congratulations Tim. Dragons fans are very angry with you. Hint – one of them is me.

Anyway, Greg (87) has closed the gap to The Crowd (92) again with the scores now separated by just five. Mary is still clinging onto third spot on 80, while I’ve jumped back up to fourth a point back and Tim is on 78.

Round 20 seems to have a clear cut favourite in more or less all of the games. Thursday Night footy returns in Brisbane, as the Broncos host the Bulldogs, before a double-header on Friday will see the Roosters play the Knights and the Sharks host the Rabbitohs in the Shire.

The Panthers and Titans to open Saturday is shaping as the match of the round, before the Raiders enter desperation stakes against the Storm. The Cowboys then close out Saturday against the Warriors.

The weekend closes out with the Dragons taking on the Sea Eagles in Wollongong and the Tigers hosting the Eels.

Don’t forget that on the form below, you can put your own tips in on behalf of The Crowd. We will have the results at 5pm (AEST), so be sure to have them in before then. Who knows, The Crowd might prove themselves to be better than the experts.

It’ll be Greg leading us off this week.

Tips: Broncos, Roosters, Sharks, Panthers, Storm, Cowboys, Sea Eagles, Eels

Brisbane Broncos vs Canterbury Bulldogs

Broncos. They’ve been up and down recently, but they’ve still got way more going for them than the Bulldogs, whose recent late escape against the Knights did nothing more than paper over the cracks.

Sydney Roosters vs Newcastle Knights

Roosters. They’re at home and they’re playing the hot favourites for the wooden spoon. It’s a great opportunity for them to beef up their hold on an all-important top-two spot approaching the finals.

Cronulla Sharks vs Sydney South Rabbitohs

Sharks. They’re a bit of a reactive team at the moment, having gone win, loss, win, loss, win, loss in their last six games. They’ve got that spur again, if they need it, to bounce back from a defeat.

Penrith Panthers vs Gold Coast Titans

Panthers. Tricky one between two teams not far outside of the top eight and desperately needing to string some wins together. Banking on Matt Moylan and Nathan Cleary to get the job done at home.

Canberra Raiders vs Melbourne Storm

Storm. The Raiders are talented enough to provide the Storm with a hell of a contest in Canberra, but they’ve been disappointing for the most part this year. The Storm are ultra-consistent.

North Queensland Cowboys vs New Zealand Warriors

Cowboys. The Warriors became impotent in attack when Shaun Johnson left the field injured against the Panthers. The pressure is on Kieran Foran to do more. Cowboys too consistent at home.

St George Illawarra Dragons vs Manly Sea Eagles

Sea Eagles. If NSW had six or eight Trbojevic’s in their team they wouldn’t have to worry come State of Origin time. Jake and Tom are the soul of the Sea Eagles and Daly Cherry-Evans is the conductor.

Wests Tigers vs Parramatta Eels

Eels. The Tigers got a sniff against the Sea Eagles, but couldn’t go on with it and were eventually put in their place. The Eels have just got to be wary early. Once they assume control, it’ll be over.

Tips: Bulldogs, Knights, Sharks, Titans, Storm, Cowboys, Dragons, Eels

Brisbane Broncos vs Canterbury Bulldogs

Bulldogs. I’ve just got a vibe they are due. I’ve got a vibe that the Broncs are weak in the backs right now. Mind you, my tipping this year has been diabolical. Maybe this will be another example.

Sydney Roosters vs Newcastle Knights

Knights. Yes, I’m an idiot. But if there is a time for the Knights to beat the Roosters it is now. No Cordner, no Friend, no Gordon. Kenny-Dowall returning against his old club. Why not?

Cronulla Sharks vs Sydney South Rabbitohs

Sharks. They have to be hurting after getting flogged by the Titans. Even without a hooker I reckon they’ll win this.

Penrith Panthers vs Gold Coast Titans

Titans. No Merrin is a huge out. I’m banking on it being huge enough to get the Titans over the line.

Canberra Raiders vs Melbourne Storm

Storm. I finally tipped against my Raiders last week and they won. As I’m a superstitious loser I’m going again!

North Queensland Cowboys vs New Zealand Warriors

Cowboys. I really like Morgan and Taumololo. I like Hess. I like Coote. I like Granville. Also I tipped the Warriors last week and I’m mad with them. What was I thinking?

St George Illawarra Dragons vs Manly Sea Eagles

Dragons. At Win Stadium. Dragons back to full strength. No Koroisau, no Sironen for Manly. Really I’m guessing. Hoping even.

Wests Tigers vs Parramatta Eels

Eels. I tried to find a reason that Wests Tigers could win this. I just couldn’t find one that was good enough. I could find plenty for the Eels.

Tips: Broncos, Roosters, Sharks, Titans, Storm, Cowboys, Sea Eagles, Eels

Brisbane Broncos vs Canterbury Bulldogs

Broncos. I’m not expecting the Bulldogs to be in this game for very long. It’s no secret that they have struggled with their attack throughout this year. The Broncos are back to full strength now after Origin and will be looking to cement a top 4 finish for the finals.

Sydney Roosters vs Newcastle Knights

Roosters. I know exactly how this game will go. The Knights will be in it for 40 minutes and then the Roosters will win the game. The most Knights fans can hope for is a performance as spirited as last week against the Broncos.

Cronulla Sharks vs Sydney South Rabbitohs

Sharks. I can’t recall the Sharks losing back to back games this season and it’s not about to start now against a Souths Sydney team that has been atrocious to watch this year. My question is, when is Damien Cook going to get a decent run?

Penrith Panthers vs Gold Coast Titans

Titans. I’m tipping an upset here. The Titans have proved over and over again this season that they can challenge any team on the comp and seem to have a mandate now to disrupt as many opposition team’s finals chances as possible. It continues this week against the Panthers.

Canberra Raiders vs Melbourne Storm

Storm. This game is tricky to tip. If I was braver I would tip an upset here. The Raiders had a long awaited win last week and have everything to play for, while the Storm could certainly be forgiven for taking the foot off the pedal. But with all their Origin heroes returning, I see the Storm winning this game (in a close one)

North Queensland Cowboys vs New Zealand Warriors

Cowboys. Origin is over so I won’t be tipping the Warriors, particularly now that Shaun Johnson is injured. With that injury, I now see the Warriors with no chance of clinching that final top 8 position.

St George Illawarra Dragons vs Manly Sea Eagles

Sea Eagles. The Dragons are only just clinging onto eighth spot, but I don’t think they have the cattle to beat the Sea Eagles this weekend who I would almost call the in-form team in the competition. I simply don’t know where the Dragons points are going to come from in this game.

Wests Tigers vs Parramatta Eels

Eels. This will be the most fiery clash of the round. I’m predicting the Eels will make it 4 in a row, with Mitch Moses to have a blinder against his former club.

Tips: Broncos, Roosters, Sharks, Panthers, Storm, Cowboys, Dragons, Eels

Brisbane Broncos vs Canterbury Bulldogs

Broncos. It’s bordering on impossible to tip Canterbury. They had a pretty ordinary performance before the bye against Newcastle, and their attack looks to be disjointed at best. Brisbane will run away with this.

Sydney Roosters vs Newcastle Knights

Roosters. The Knights will be brave, but given some inconsistent form from the Roosters recently this is almost a must-win game for them.

Cronulla Sharks vs Sydney South Rabbitohs

Sharks. Cronulla have fought really well through the Origin period, keeping themselves at the top of the ladder. They still need to move up a gear and cut out the errors and penalties, but they should have far too much across the park for the Bunnies.

Penrith Panthers vs Gold Coast Titans

Panthers. Genuinely not sure which way to go on this one. Really looking forward to the battle of Ashley Taylor and Nathan Cleary, but based on being at home and rediscovering their attacking mojo last week in Auckland I’ll take the Panthers. The Titans will be good, but they had a brutal game on Saturday and won’t be able to back up from that.

Canberra Raiders vs Melbourne Storm

Storm. I don’t want to write the Raiders out of the top eight, because they have so much talent. If they are to make it though, a win here is imperative but even given their record against the Storm at home, I just can’t see them doing that. Melbourne are too good and will continue their march to September.

North Queensland Cowboys vs New Zealand Warriors

Cowboys. The Warriors are without Shaun Johnson, without consistency (they have been all year) and without hope it would appear based on their insipid defence against Penrith. This could get pretty ugly.

St George Illawarra Dragons vs Manly Sea Eagles

Dragons. I’m concerned about this game as a Dragons supporter. I’m concerned about the Dragons fall from grace, and I’m concerned about whether they will make the eight. But, if they are going to make it to September they must win here. Jack De Belin tore into the Dragons during the week, and if there is a self-realisation they may get back to their best.

Wests Tigers vs Parramatta Eels

Eels. Can’t tip the Tigers. It’s impossible. Last time these sides met the game was flat-out ugly. Don’t be surprised if we get something similar on Sunday afternoon.

Round 20 Tim Greg Mary Scott The Crowd BRO v BUL BUL BRO BRO BRO ??? ROO v KNI KNI ROO ROO ROO ??? SHA v RAB SHA SHA SHA SHA ??? PAN v TIT TIT PAN TIT PAN ??? RAI v STO STO STO STO STO ??? COW v WAR COW COW COW COW ??? DRA v SEA DRA SEA SEA DRA ??? TIG v EEL EEL EEL EEL EEL ??? Last week 3 5 4 5 4 Total 78 87 80 79 92

Now it’s your turn to try and beat the experts. Using the form below, select your tips for the weekend ahead and we will have the results at 5pm (AEST) this afternoon.