Round 18 AFL Teams: All the ins and outs for every club

By Josh Elliott , 20 Jul 2017 Josh Elliott is a Roar Editor

The teams for Round 18 of the 2017 AFL season have been released – check out all the ins and outs for your club below.

Adelaide Crows vs Geelong Cats

7:50pm Friday July 21, Adelaide Oval

Adelaide Crows

IN: Alex Keath

OUT: Jake Lever (Hamstring)

NEW: Alex Keath

Geelong Cats

IN: Tom Stewart, Scott Selwood

OUT: Sam Simpson (Omitted), Brandan Parfitt (Hamstring)

Essendon Bombers vs North Melbourne Kangaroos

1:45pm Saturday July 22, Etihad Stadium

Essendon Bombers

IN: Jobe Watson, Jayden Laverde

OUT: Josh Green (Hamstring), Craig Bird (Omitted)

North Melbourne Kangaroos

IN: Trent Dumont, Jarrad Waite, Ryan Clarke, Sam Durdin, Nick Larkey

OUT: Jack Ziebell (Managed), Corey Wagner (Ankle), Mitchell Hibberd (Shoulder), Todd Goldstein (Omitted), Lindsay Thomas (Omitted)

NEW: Nick Larkey

Melbourne Demons vs Port Adelaide Power

2:10pm Saturday July 22, MCG

Melbourne Demons

IN: Dom Tyson, Jack Watts, Jack Viney, Christian Salem, Jack Trengove

OUT: Bernie Vince (Suspension), Joel Smith (Omitted), Dean Kent (Shoulder), Josh Wagner (Omitted), Cameron Pedersen (Omitted)

Port Adelaide Power

IN: Matthew Broadbent

OUT: Jasper Pittard (Omitted)

Western Bulldogs vs Gold Coast Suns

4:35pm Saturday July 22, Cazaly’s Stadium

Western Bulldogs

IN: Easton Wood

OUT: Jake Stringer (Hamstring)

Gold Coast Suns

IN: Brayden Fiorini, Jesse Lonergan, Jack Scrimshaw

OUT: Jarryd Lyons (Ankle), Steven May (Hamstring), Gary Ablett (Hamstring)

NEW: Jack Scrimshaw

Sydney Swans vs St Kilda Saints

7:25pm Saturday July 22, SCG

Sydney Swans

IN: Callum Sinclair

OUT: Sam Reid (Groin)

St Kilda Saints

IN: Rowan Marshall, Billy Longer, Luke Dunstan, Blake Acres, Jimmy Webster

OUT: Sam Gilbert (Hand), Daniel McKenzie (Omitted), Tom Hickey (Omitted), Ben Long (Omitted), Josh Battle (Omitted)

NEW: Rowan Marshall

Fremantle Dockers vs Hawthorn Hawks

7:40pm Saturday July 22, Domain Stadium

Fremantle Dockers

IN: Cam McCarthy, Joshua Deluca

OUT: Luke Ryan (Omitted), Brennan Cox (Omitted)

Hawthorn Hawks

IN: Conor Glass, Brendan Whitecross

OUT: Kurt Heatherley (Omitted), Kade Stewart (Omitted)

NEW: Conor Glass

Richmond Tigers vs GWS Giants

1:10pm Sunday July 23, MCG

Richmond Tigers

IN: Shai Bolton, Oleg Markov, Corey Ellis

OUT: none

GWS Giants

IN: Will Setterfield, Stephen Coniglio, Isaac Cumming

OUT: Will Setterfield, Isaac Cumming

Collingwood Magpies vs West Coast Eagles

3:20pm Sunday July 23, Etihad Stadium

Collingwood Magpies

IN: Rupert Wills, Levi Greenwood, Tom Phillips, Mason Cox

OUT: Scott Pendlebury (Finger)

West Coast Eagles

IN: Elliot Yeo, Thomas Cole, Fraser McInnes, Malcolm Karpany

OUT: Chris Masten (Omitted)

Brisbane Lions vs Carlton Blues

4:40pm Sunday July 23, Gabba

Brisbane Lions

IN: Darcy Gardiner, Marco Paparone, Michael Close, Jake Barrett

OUT: Nick Robertson (Suspension)

Carlton Blues

IN: Harrison Macreadie, Dale Thomas, Dennis Armfield, David Cuningham, Harry McKay, Billie Smedts, Tom Williamson

OUT: Dylan Buckley (Hamstring), Ciaran Byrne (Groin), Liam Sumner (Omitted), Alex Silvagni (Knee)

NEW: Harry McKay

All times are AEST.