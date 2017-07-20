The Roar’s AFL expert tips and predictions: Round 18

I’ve been looking forward to Adelaide vs Geelong or Sloane vs Dangerfield for weeks, and funnily enough, there’s now a good chance that neither will play.

The result hinges pretty heavily on these two, and I would wager that Dangerfield is the more likely to pull up and be right to go, so tipping the Cats.

Flying down to Melbourne to watch Essendon vs North with my Dons-supporting brother seemed like a cause for reasonable optimism when I planned the trip. Not so much now.

Melbourne’s ongoing injury issues should make them easy pickings Port Adelaide, though things could chance if the Dees make some surprise selections.

Much like last week against Carlton, I’d expect the Bulldogs to beat Gold Coast without ever really finding that next gear they need to launch into finals.

If recent history between the clubs is anything to judge by, Sydney will take a very comfortable win over St Kilda on Saturday night.

Hawthorn seemed to have flicked the switch back in the direction of playing consistently good footy, so expect them to win on the road against Fremantle.

Picking Richmond over GWS earlier in the year burned me, but I haven’t lost my love of playing with fire. The Tigers can win this one.

West Coast, if they are serious about playing finals, should beat Collingwood in a canter regardless of what state the game is played in.

Which rebuilding strategy will win out – offence-first Brisbane, or defence-first Carlton? The Blues are probably more likely, but my gut wants to tip the Lions.

If we’re looking for a lock of the week, hmm – I’ll say the Swans, as they’ve won their last five over the Saints by an average margin of almost 70 points.

Maddy Friend

Geelong, Essendon, Port Adelaide, Bulldogs, Sydney, Fremantle, GWS, Collingwood, Carlton

I’m backing the Cats to continue their recent winning form against the Crows, particularly if Josh Jenkins – or Rory Sloane – doesn’t play.

Essendon vs North should be a comfortable win to the Bombers.

Melbourne is still without many of their best players and Port has been in good form, so I’m tipping Port to get the win in Darwin.

The Bulldogs look like they’re regaining some form and should be too strong for the Suns, while Sydney vs St Kilda should be an easy win to the Swans.

Fremantle vs Hawthorn should be a close game, with Hawks in better form but Freo to be buoyed by Nat Fyfe’s re-signing, and home ground advantage.

The Giants should get the win over Richmond – even with their injuries they’re playing some decent football.

Collingwood has shown better form last week and should be too good for West Coast, while in Brisbane vs the Blues I’m tipping a win for Carlton.

Cameron Rose

Geelong, Essendon, Port Adelaide, Bulldogs, Sydney, Hawthorn, GWS, West Coast, Carlton

Geelong’s record over Adelaide is too decisive to ignore, so going with the Cats in anticipation of Dangerfield playing.

Essendon over North looks fairly cut-and-dried, and the Dogs should beat Gold Coast, while you have to pick Sydney over St Kilda, but there is a hint of danger game over that one.

Huge game for both Melbourne and Port at the MCG. Power had a good win there against Collingwood last month, and am expecting them to get the job done with the Demons depth still being a little tested.

Hawthorn to take their good form on the road to Perth, GWS to find a way against Richmond, West Coast to thrive at Etihad against the Pies, Carlton to be too solid for Brisbane at the Gabba.

Round 18 Josh Elliott Maddy Friend Tim Lane Cam Rose The Crowd ADE vs GEE GEE GEE TBC GEE ? ESS vs NM ESS ESS TBC ESS ? MEL vs PA PA PA TBC PA ? WB vs GCS WB WB TBC WB ? SYD vs STK SYD SYD TBC SYD ? FRE vs HAW HAW FRE TBC HAW ? RIC vs GWS RIC GWS TBC GWS ? COL vs WCE WCE COL TBC WCE ? BRI vs CAR BRI CAR TBC CAR ? Last week 6 6 7 7 7 Total 77 82 87 90 83