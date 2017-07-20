Wallabies’ world ranking could be set to plummet

The recent Lions tour really shook up the rugby environment.
It showed that a well coached team of formidable players could stand up to a team ranked number one.
The Lions have taken this success home with them, and Northern Hemisphere fans, players and coaches are feeling a lot better about things these days.
Conversely, many Wallaby fans are feeling the reverse.
Right now, the Wallabies are ranked No.4 in the world. There are those who think that, after the Rugby Championships and the spring tour, Australia could rank as low at 9.
Are you shocked? Don’t be. None of the people I talked to are disappointed, long-faced pessimists.
They’re unemotional rugby watchers living in Australia, New Zealand and South Africa, who suspect that the new Wallaby training squad, when it’s reduced to 23 Test starters, won’t have enough outstanding talent to compete with the big guns. Or even the medium guns.
And they feel that the lack of talent applies to some of the coaching staff, too.
They break it down like this – the Wallabies will play seven matches from August 19 to October 21. Three against the All Blacks, and two each against The Boks and the Pumas.
They play Japan on November 4, Wales on the 12th, England on the 19th and Scotland on the 26th.
Of the five guys and one woman I talked to four of them saw the Japan match as the only victory the Wallabies will have.
The other two agreed with that but predicted a win against Argentina in Canberra.
So how about it, Roarers? Are these people unfortunately right or hopelessly wrong? Come November 27th, where do you think the Wallabies will rank?
July 20th 2017 @ 8:45am
biltongbek said | July 20th 2017 @ 8:45am | ! Report
It is unrealistic to accurately predict the international season ahead.
Besides apart from New Zealand the ranking for anyone else means little as they are all playing musical chairs from one tournament to thecnext.
July 20th 2017 @ 8:52am
Fin said | July 20th 2017 @ 8:52am | ! Report
I think you need to reassess the people you talked to. They may well be disappointed, long-faced pessimists. It is possible they may only beat Japan but it is also possible they may only lose to New Zealand. The end result will likely be somewhere in between.
July 20th 2017 @ 9:19am
Paul D said | July 20th 2017 @ 9:19am | ! Report
This!
What exactly has Argentina shown in the RC that would suggest a whitewash of Australia is on the cards?
– We will almost certainly lose all 3 to NZ
– We will likely lose to SA in SA but may win at home
– We will more than likely beat Arg at home and we’d be 50/50 in Argentina
– We will most likely beat Japan and Wales
– We will probably lose to England
– We will be 50/50 against Scotland
July 20th 2017 @ 9:22am
platypusFC said | July 20th 2017 @ 9:22am | ! Report
Unless the Wallabies dramatically improve their group is going to be tasty
Wales, Fiji, Georgia