Wallabies’ world ranking could be set to plummet

The recent Lions tour really shook up the rugby environment.

It showed that a well coached team of formidable players could stand up to a team ranked number one.

The Lions have taken this success home with them, and Northern Hemisphere fans, players and coaches are feeling a lot better about things these days.

Conversely, many Wallaby fans are feeling the reverse.

Right now, the Wallabies are ranked No.4 in the world. There are those who think that, after the Rugby Championships and the spring tour, Australia could rank as low at 9.

Are you shocked? Don’t be. None of the people I talked to are disappointed, long-faced pessimists.

They’re unemotional rugby watchers living in Australia, New Zealand and South Africa, who suspect that the new Wallaby training squad, when it’s reduced to 23 Test starters, won’t have enough outstanding talent to compete with the big guns. Or even the medium guns.

And they feel that the lack of talent applies to some of the coaching staff, too.

They break it down like this – the Wallabies will play seven matches from August 19 to October 21. Three against the All Blacks, and two each against The Boks and the Pumas.

They play Japan on November 4, Wales on the 12th, England on the 19th and Scotland on the 26th.

Of the five guys and one woman I talked to four of them saw the Japan match as the only victory the Wallabies will have.

The other two agreed with that but predicted a win against Argentina in Canberra.

So how about it, Roarers? Are these people unfortunately right or hopelessly wrong? Come November 27th, where do you think the Wallabies will rank?