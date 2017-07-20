Winx set for return at Randwick

Champion mare Winx is set to return to the track for the first time since a record 17th consecutive win in the Queen Elizabeth Stakes back in April.

As trainer Chris Waller prepares her for the Spring Carnival, the first stop for the five-year-old is a barrier trial at Randwick on Monday.

Leading into the Spring, Winx is looking to become just the second horse in history to win the Cox Plate three times, with the hopes of joining 14-time Group 1 winner Kingston Town who took out the famous Plate three years in a row in the early 80s.

Winx famously won by a ridiculous eight lengths in the Plate last year over Hartnell.

Before Waller can look towards a third win on the trot though, Winx will tackle the barrier trial on Monday at Randwick, before a second trial in two weeks’ time leading into her competitive return.

Despite her historic winning streak, Winx has never actually won a barrier trial and Waller expects the 900-metre return to the track at Randwick to be no different.

“It’ll just be a soft trial,” said Waller.

“I don’t expect her to win or do anything special, she’ll just follow them around.

“She’s never won a trial. The closest she’s run is third… So midfield will be happy enough for me.”

The Group 2 Warwick Stakes is where she’ll make her return to racing on August 19 and in search of an 18th win in succession.

The George Main Stakes is shaping up to be another stop on the trail for Winx in mid September, a race that the mare won last season in the lead up to her Cox Plate triumph.

“Two weeks later she’ll have a second trial where she’ll do a little bit more and then be ready for the Warwick Stakes,” said Waller.

As well as the George Main, Waller is tossing up runs at the Chelmsford Stakes, Caulfield Stakes and Craven Plate for his star runner.

“Last year, we didn’t need all of four (lead-up races), we just used three and I’ll be following the same thing again,” Waller said.

“If we have to miss a race, I would prefer it was at the start of the prep than at the end of the prep.”

Winx hasn’t been defeated since April of 2015 when she ran second at the Australian Oaks before kicking off the streak with a win one month later at the Sunshine Coast Guineas.