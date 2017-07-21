2017 Tour de France: Stage 19 live race updates, blog

Stage 19, which is also the longest of the Tour de France presents itself as the perfect opportunity for the breakaway, with a mainly flat 222.5-kilometre journey ahead of the peloton. Join The Roar for live coverage and updates from 10pm (AEST).
With Chris Froome doing a solid job yesterday to hang onto yellow during the second alpine stage, it appears baring a disaster he has won his fourth Tour.
Today’s stage shouldn’t pose too many threats, with only three Category 3 climbs on route and the time trial tomorrow on Stage 20 before the flat run into Paris should play right into his hands.
Stage 19 gets underway in Embrun and tracks south through the Alpes-de-Haute Provence before tracking over into the Vaucluse department.
The day starts off at over 700 metres above sea level and after 20 kilometres of undulating terrain, the riders will reach the Category 3 Col Lebraut. It is 4.7 kilometres at 6 per cent, with the 2.3-kilometre Côte de Bréziers following soon after.
The summit of that climb is reached at 43 kilometres, but after a short and sharp downhill, the race will kick uphill for a few more kilometres. From there, it’s a long, gradual descent back down to just 450 metres above sea level.
This deep into the Tour, every little uphill rise is going to hurt and so it’ll be another strong man’s breakaway. The formation of the breakaway will be hotly contested today – with no intrigue left for the green or polka dot jersey, it could well be a day for them.
The sprinters teams are likely to let them go – Andre Greipel and Lotto-Soudal, along with Nacer Bouhanni and his Cofidis team are still searching for a win, but are likely to keep the powder dry for Stage 21 and the ride into Paris.
Simply put, there won’t be the power, want or will in the peloton to chase the breakaway down, who have been kept in check for much of the Tour.
The intermediate sprint comes after some more undulations in Banon with 86 kilometres to go, before the final Category 3 climb of the day – the Col du Pointu – is reached with 45 kilometres remaining.
Following a descent, it’s then a gradual downhill run all the way into the finish line, with the last kilometre following that trajectory. That being said, it won’t matter who comes to the line first, it should be a fast sprint.
Prediction
The breakaway are going to win today’s stage. Plenty of teams are still searching for a stage win, but in particular watch out for Daryl Impey, a host of FDJ, UAE or Bahrain-Merida riders, and any of the wildcard teams with Dion Smith of Wanty-Groupe and Maxime Bouet of Fortuneo headlining the cause.
If it does come to a sprint, then Andre Greipel should finally notch a stage win – but that seems unlikely.
Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of Stage 19 from 10pm (AEST) and don’t forget to add a comment in the section below.
11:19pm
Scott Pryde said | 11:19pm | ! Report
Sky seem to have eased up again. Gap back out to 7:10 with 107km to go.
The riders are still battling reasonable headwinds out on course, but they do seem to have dropped off since things got underway in Embrun.
11:14pm
Scott Pryde said | 11:14pm | ! Report
We are about 25km from the intermediate sprint now. It’ll be interesting to see if anyone in the breakaway shows any interest – I would have suspected not, but being in the final 100km it could mark the point for a longer-range attack.
Given how the gap has fallen away (although it’s stable again at 6:45 right now), there are some in the breakaway who will be starting to assess that there are far too many passengers.
11:09pm
Scott Pryde said | 11:09pm | ! Report
Well, the breakaway must be starting to turn into a squad of passengers. Sky are still on the front of the bunch, but the gap has dribbled its way back down to 6:45 instead of blowing out towards 10 minutes where it was heading previously.
Seems strange, but suddenly some of the sprinters teams might be licking their lips – remember, Andre Greipel and Nacer Bouhanni are yet to register a stage win for Lotto-Soudal and Cofidis respectively.
10:56pm
Scott Pryde said | 10:56pm | ! Report
That gap is just starting to reverse the other way. Down to 7:15 now with 120km to go. Peloton still stretched into a long line.
10:47pm
Scott Pryde said | 10:47pm | ! Report
If it’s of any interest, Sky currently only have the eight riders on the front (one probably back getting biddons) with Froome sitting seventh wheel. Astana and Cannondale lining out behind them with Astana following.
What a tough couple of days it has been for Fabio Aru.
10:43pm
Scott Pryde said | 10:43pm | ! Report
The average speed after two hours has come up to 43.3km/h.
10:49pm
Scott Pryde said | 10:49pm | ! Report
Of course, it should be added that the average speed relates to the breakaway group, rather than the peloton who are eight minutes – or approximately five to six kilometres behind.
10:41pm
Scott Pryde said | 10:41pm | ! Report
Sitting right on 130km to go and the gap has started to roll out again. Sky stil swapping off turns on the front with 9 riders on the front with the time reading 8:12.
10:33pm
Scott Pryde said | 10:33pm | ! Report
I can report that even with the pace being right off and the face we have gone over a pair of climbs, we are just about on schedule. Averaging about 41km/h, we are between the middle and latest schedule provided by the race organisation at the moment.
That, given the headwind is positive. Could have ran a long way behind today.
10:29pm
Scott Pryde said | 10:29pm | ! Report
138km to go now and the gap is sitting at 7:30. Still no change in the race situation, but interestingly the gap has become stuck – not going up and not going down.
10:24pm
Scott Pryde said | 10:24pm | ! Report
Not a great deal to report out on the road, and until we reach the final climb of the Col du Pointu it’s probably going to stay that way.
Sky seem to be doing plenty of swapping off at the front. One name we haven’t seen much of is Luke Rowe, who seems to be having a well earned day off.
10:15pm
Scott Pryde said | 10:15pm | ! Report
Someone looks happy, eh?