Brumbies knocked out, Australia’s disastrous Super Rugby season over

Australia’s Super Rugby season is over with the Brumbies suffering a 19-point defeat to the Hurricanes during their quarter-final in Canberra.

The Hurricanes were red-hot favourites coming into the game, but the Brumbies stood tall during the first half, taking a 16-15 lead into the halftime break.

The Brumbies, who were handed the home quarter-final after finishing first in the Australian Conference failed to register a point in the second half though as the Hurricanes first kicked a pair of penalty goals to take the lead, then ran on two tries in the last quarter of an hour.

For Australian franchises, it was their 26th loss to New Zealand teams this year. They went 0-25 during the regular season and this match went the same way.

Final score

Brumbies 16

Hurricanes 35