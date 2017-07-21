Brumbies knocked out, Australia’s disastrous Super Rugby season over

Australia’s Super Rugby season is over with the Brumbies suffering a 19-point defeat to the Hurricanes during their quarter-final in Canberra.
The Hurricanes were red-hot favourites coming into the game, but the Brumbies stood tall during the first half, taking a 16-15 lead into the halftime break.
The Brumbies, who were handed the home quarter-final after finishing first in the Australian Conference failed to register a point in the second half though as the Hurricanes first kicked a pair of penalty goals to take the lead, then ran on two tries in the last quarter of an hour.
For Australian franchises, it was their 26th loss to New Zealand teams this year. They went 0-25 during the regular season and this match went the same way.
MORE TO COME
Final score
Brumbies 16
Hurricanes 35
July 21st 2017 @ 9:27pm
barbz said | July 21st 2017 @ 9:27pm | ! Report
I wonder how many Rebels will make Connor Bennett’s ‘team of the week’ this week?
July 21st 2017 @ 9:37pm
Mossie said | July 21st 2017 @ 9:37pm | ! Report
Don’t about the Rebels but Folau will definitely be in.
July 21st 2017 @ 9:34pm
Kirin said | July 21st 2017 @ 9:34pm | ! Report
They should never have been there in the first place.
Rightfully thumped at home.
July 21st 2017 @ 9:35pm
lewismarsh said | July 21st 2017 @ 9:35pm | ! Report
Beaten well but not thumped.
July 21st 2017 @ 9:47pm
Ryan said | July 21st 2017 @ 9:47pm | ! Report
They were thumped. They couldn’t even get out of their own half let alone score in the 2nd half.
To lose by 19 at home in a final is a thumping and embarrassing.
July 21st 2017 @ 9:39pm
Hoges said | July 21st 2017 @ 9:39pm | ! Report
Larkham blew that with his use of the bench. Has anyone seen or heard anything about this report –
https://frankstongazette.wordpress.com/2017/07/21/brumbies-set-to-be-cut-from-super-rugby-as-plan-b-report-leaked-from-aru/
I found the link on the wallabies Facebook page today. Haven’t been able to verify the claims anywhere. Certainly is an interesting idea, not sure if it would fly though.
July 21st 2017 @ 9:40pm
Kashmir Pete said | July 21st 2017 @ 9:40pm | ! Report
Dear Brums and coach Steve
Forget the score – for this Oz rugby fan, many thanks for proudest showing by our teams since Wall-v-Wales at 15 WC.
Sincerely, great effort, superb rugby, if Canes deservedly go on and take title, they in small part owe you for this prep.
Night of glorious rugby
Regards
Kashmir Peter