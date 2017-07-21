 

Brumbies knocked out, Australia’s disastrous Super Rugby season over

The Roar Roar Guru

By ,

Tagged:
 , , ,

7 Have your say

    Australia’s Super Rugby season is over with the Brumbies suffering a 19-point defeat to the Hurricanes during their quarter-final in Canberra.

    The Hurricanes were red-hot favourites coming into the game, but the Brumbies stood tall during the first half, taking a 16-15 lead into the halftime break.

    The Brumbies, who were handed the home quarter-final after finishing first in the Australian Conference failed to register a point in the second half though as the Hurricanes first kicked a pair of penalty goals to take the lead, then ran on two tries in the last quarter of an hour.

    For Australian franchises, it was their 26th loss to New Zealand teams this year. They went 0-25 during the regular season and this match went the same way.

    MORE TO COME

    Final score

    Brumbies 16
    Hurricanes 35

    The Roar is excited to showcase your team's greatest moments on Club Roar - and we're awarding $10,000 to the best videos. To find out how you can share your greatest sporting feats AND win cash check out the Club Roar Awards.