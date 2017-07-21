Brumbies vs Hurricanes kick-off time: When does the Super Rugby quarter-final kick off? Date, venue, squads, key information

The Brumbies will aim to become the first Australian team to beat a New Zealand team in Super Rugby this season when they host the Hurricanes in the quarter-finals. The match will be played at GIO Stadium in Canberra and is scheduled to kick-off at 7:45pm (AEST) on Wednesday, July 19.

It’s been a lean year for Australia’s Super Rugby teams, with the Brumbies only qualifying for the finals based on winning the Australian conference.

No other team made the cut and had there not been automatic qualification for each of the four conference winners, the Brumbies wouldn’t have been included in the final eight teams either.

As such, the Brumbies were pencilled in at fourth on the ladder. They play the Hurricanes, who won six more games than the Brumbies throughout the year, but finished fifth.

The Wellington-based franchise come into this game as heavy favourites after missing out on the top spot in the New Zealand conference.

Key Game Information: Brumbies vs Hurricanes – Super Rugby quarter-final Kick-off: 7:45pm (AEST)

Venue: GIO Stadium, Canberra

TV: Live, Fox Sports 501

Online: Live, Foxtel now and Foxtel app

Betting: Hurricanes $1.15, Brumbies $5.50

Odds correct at 11am, Wednesday July 19 Squads Brumbies

15. Tom Banks, 14. Henry Speight, 13. Tevita Kuridrani, 12. Andrew Smith, 11. James Dargaville, 10. Wharenui Hawera, 9. Joe Powell, 8. Jordan Smiler, 7. Chris Alcock, 6. Scott Fardy, 5. Sam Carter, 4. Rory Arnold, 3. Allan Alaalatoa, 2. Josh Mann-Rea, 1. Scott Sio. Reserves: 16. Robbie Abel, 17. Ben Alexander, 18. Les Leuluailii-Makin 19. Blake Enever, 20. Jarrad Butler, 21. Tomas Cubelli, 22. Jordan Jackson-Hope, 23. Christian Lealiifano. Hurricanes

15 Nehe Milner-Skudder, 14 Wes Goosen, 13 Jordie Barrett, 12 Ngani Laumape, 11 Julian Savea, 10 Beauden Barrett, 9 TJ Perenara (c), 8 Brad Shields, 7 Ardie Savea, 6 Vaea Fifita, 5 Sam Lousi, 4 Mark Abbott, 3 Jeff To’omaga-Allen, 2 Ricky Riccitelli, 1 Ben May. Reserves: 16 Dane Coles, 17 Chris Eves, 18 Loni Uhila, 19 Reed Prinsep, 20 Callum Gibbins, 21 Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, 22 Otere Black, 23 Cory Jane.

Broadcast information

To watch the match in Australia, you will need to tune into coverage on pay-TV through Fox Sports. They will begin their broadcast on Channel 501 at 7pm (AEST) and conclude at 10:30pm (AEST).

In order to watch their coverage, you will need to be subscribed with a valid Foxtel subscription.

If you want to stream their coverage, you can use either Foxtel now or the Foxtel app. These allow you to stream Foxtel channels, with the app being included in TV subscriptions. Now, on the other hand allows you to stream Foxtel channels without having a TV subscription and packages including sport start at $29 per month.