Brumbies vs Hurricanes live stream: How to watch the Super Rugby quarter-final on TV or online

The Super Rugby finals are here and Australian conference winners the Brumbies take on the Hurricanes in the opening quarter-final. This is The Roar‘s guide to streaming the match online or watching it on TV.

The match is scheduled to kick-off at 7:45pm (AEST) on Friday, July 21 with it to be played at GIO Stadium in Australia’s capitaly city, Canberra.

The Brumbies have been handed a home final by virtue of finishing at the top of the Australian conference. The somewhat confusing Super Rugby ladder qualifies each of the four conference winners in the first four positions for a home final in the first week of finals action.

Thanks to the weakness of the Australian conference this year though, the Brumbies are the only team to qualify for the finals and if not for the conference system they would have missed the finals altogether.

Because they were the lowest finishing conference winner, the Brumbies will take on the best ranking non-conference winner, the Hurricanes. The Brumbies won six more games than their Australian opponents throughout the season and come into the quarter-final as heavy favourites.

How to watch the match on TV

In Australia, as has been the case all season long, the only place to watch the Super Rugby competition live will be on pay-TV provider Fox Sports.

They will broadcast the game on channel 501 with an extended pre-game kicking off from 7pm (AEST) with Rugby Central. That allows for 45 minutes of content before the game begins at 7:45pm.

The game is due to end at about 9:30pm (AEST), at which point Rugby Central will be broadcast for half an hour to wrap up the game.

If you are looking to watch the game on TV through the coverage of Fox Sports, you will need to have a valid Foxtel subscription

How to stream the match online

Because the match is being broadcast on Fox Sports here in Australia, there will be only one way to stream the action – through Foxtel’s streaming services.

Foxtel have two options for you to stream the coverage on Fox Sports – being either Foxtel Now or the Foxtel app, which allow you to stream all channels on Foxtel using any device you may own – these include desktop, mobile or tablet.

If you already have a valid TV subscription to Foxtel, then using the Foxtel app will be the better option. Logins and access to this streaming service are already included as part of your package.

If you don’t want to watch Foxtel on TV, but only want to stream their channels, then the Foxtel Now application is for you. This can be purchased from their website, with the app downloadable on android and apple devices, as well as desktop.

To get the sports package on the Foxtel now app, it will set you back a minimum of $29 per month.

In addition to this, be sure to tune into The Roar‘s coverage of the game. We will be running a live blog and highlights.