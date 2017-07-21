CLUB ROAR WEEKLY: Beastmode, blunders and belly laughs

This week Club Roar looks at two sides of the coin. From the absolute rampaging best of dominating sporting moments to the light-hearted slip ups and confusion that comes to life in the sporting arena. This is the best, and worst, of Club Roar over the past week.

It’s a fine line between success and failure and that’s exactly what we witnessed.

Beastmode

Penrith Emus

This is deadset something you see in a cartoon or a movie.

This unit from the Penrith Emus not only takes on the line but successfully manages to carry it 20 metres up the field and over halfway.

It takes half a dozen to bring him down in the end. It shows the rewards of persistence.

Marist College Ashgrove

Emosi Tuqiri is the nephew of dual-international Lote Tuqiri and if these highlights are anything to go by, the latter might not be the only Wallaby in the family.

The 16-year-old Queenslander is already First XV captain at Marist College Ashgrove and it’s easy to see why with a destructive 125kg and 190cm frame.

He led his school to an incredible undefeated season in the AIC premiership and was a shoe-in for the AIC First XV.

Tuqiri’s incredible variety of skills are a highlight of his play, complementing his power based running game and bone-rattling defence with a deceptive ball passing and a handling repertoire that has opened up the defence of any team he comes up against.

Eastern Lions

I can’t tell if this is an incredibly lucky miss hit while trying to cross into the middle or an absolute genius of a shot to catch the keeper off guard.

With all the troops in the penalty area looking to get their melon to the cross, this long range free kick turns upside down pretty quickly when the goalie looks to premeditate the flight of the ball, opening up his goal and leaving himself vulnerable.

Slicing it off the left boot, the player delivering the cross has the ball on a string, deviating in mid-air towards goal as the keeper desperately scrambles back to try and make the save.

His fingertips aren’t quite enough to keep this incredible long range bomb out of the net.

Blunders

Melbourne University Cricket Club

Every batsman’s worst nightmare, aside from copping one in the jatz crackers, is a bundled run out. There’s nothing worse, again, barring a cricket ball to the twig and berries, than infuriating a team mate by running them out in a completely avoidable situation.

Darcy Cotter plays one off the toes through mid wicket, setting off for a fairly stock standard single before slipping over a few steps in, something that can be put down to a pair of dodgy boots.

Just to make matters worse, his captain of all people is caught ball watching as he jogs up for the run, only to realise his mate is on the deck at the same end as himself instead of jogging through as he is at the other end, forcing him to turn and realise his fate.

A debacle all round.

Russian Premier League

There’s nothing that gets people laughing at sport more than a good falcon.

This referee in the Russian Premier League cops one right on the noggin thanks to an off target inside ball from the halfback.

With a pod of forwards charging through on the right side of the ruck, the No. 9 takes it left before cutting back in with a no look pass, not quite finding the intended target, but the referee’s nose.

Credit to him, he brushes it off like a champion.

Melbourne University Cricket Club

Melbourne Uni off-spinner Daniel Hutton delivers a ball to the point fieldsman after it slipped out of his hand mid action during a T20 game against the Fitzroy Doncaster 2nd XI.

He nearly sends the ball into orbit, flying out the back of his hand and into outer space as the crowd, and even the fielders, laugh at the unorthodox offie.