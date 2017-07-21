Cronulla Sharks vs South Sydney Rabbitohs: NRL live scores, blog

The Cronulla Sharks will aim to remain in contention for a top-four finish when they face a South Sydney Rabbitohs outfit whose season is dead and buried. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match from 7:50pm (AEST).

The Sharks have been patchy of late in winning just two of their last five games, their most recent defeat culminating in a surprise 30-10 thrashing at the hands of the 12th-placed Titans.

Despite enjoying almost 60 per cent of possession in the opening half, Shane Flanagan’s men showed no inspiration in attack.

It wasn’t until eight minutes from full-time – with the Titans leading 30-0 – that the Sharks crossed for their first try of the game.

Their defence was also a shadow of what was seen last year and they dropped a lot of ball, which has been a running trend this season.

In defence of the reigning premiers, they were without James Maloney as Jack Bird partnered Chad Townsend in the halves.

Deadlocked with the Sea Eagles and Cowboys on 26 premiership points, and sitting in fifth on the ladder, the Sharks will be out to salvage a win in order to bolster their top-four chances.

The fact a tricky away match looms with the Warriors next week makes tonight’s clash all the more important.

On the other side of the ledger, the 14th-placed Rabbitohs will look to make amends for a 23-10 loss to the Cowboys in Cairns when they meet the Sharks.

As has been the story all year, ill-discipline cost the Bunnies as they fell to their second consecutive loss.

They only completed at 68 per cent, conceded eight penalties to North Queensland’s five, and – most worryingly – missed 40 tackles.

Michael Maguire will want to see a much more inspired performance from his troops as they look to salvage pride over the remaining seven rounds of the season.

Prediction

If the Sharks are a shot at pulling off back-to-back premierships, they should have no trouble in disposing of the Rabbitohs.

Maloney, who has recovered from what was a brutal Origin series, will regain control of the team tonight as his side looks to continue their march towards September.

Expect a Cronulla outfit that’s full of fire in the aftermath of last week’s humiliation.

Sharks by 14.

