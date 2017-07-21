Cronulla Sharks vs South Sydney Rabbitohs: NRL live scores, blog

The Cronulla Sharks will aim to remain in contention for a top-four finish when they face a South Sydney Rabbitohs outfit whose season is dead and buried. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match from 7:50pm (AEST).
The Sharks have been patchy of late in winning just two of their last five games, their most recent defeat culminating in a surprise 30-10 thrashing at the hands of the 12th-placed Titans.
Despite enjoying almost 60 per cent of possession in the opening half, Shane Flanagan’s men showed no inspiration in attack.
It wasn’t until eight minutes from full-time – with the Titans leading 30-0 – that the Sharks crossed for their first try of the game.
Their defence was also a shadow of what was seen last year and they dropped a lot of ball, which has been a running trend this season.
In defence of the reigning premiers, they were without James Maloney as Jack Bird partnered Chad Townsend in the halves.
Deadlocked with the Sea Eagles and Cowboys on 26 premiership points, and sitting in fifth on the ladder, the Sharks will be out to salvage a win in order to bolster their top-four chances.
The fact a tricky away match looms with the Warriors next week makes tonight’s clash all the more important.
On the other side of the ledger, the 14th-placed Rabbitohs will look to make amends for a 23-10 loss to the Cowboys in Cairns when they meet the Sharks.
As has been the story all year, ill-discipline cost the Bunnies as they fell to their second consecutive loss.
They only completed at 68 per cent, conceded eight penalties to North Queensland’s five, and – most worryingly – missed 40 tackles.
Michael Maguire will want to see a much more inspired performance from his troops as they look to salvage pride over the remaining seven rounds of the season.
Prediction
If the Sharks are a shot at pulling off back-to-back premierships, they should have no trouble in disposing of the Rabbitohs.
Maloney, who has recovered from what was a brutal Origin series, will regain control of the team tonight as his side looks to continue their march towards September.
Expect a Cronulla outfit that’s full of fire in the aftermath of last week’s humiliation.
Sharks by 14.
Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match from 7:50pm (AEST).
8:13pm
Zachary Gates said | 8:13pm | ! Report
14 | Cronulla finds itself on Souths’ line again, Townsend puts a kick up and a goal-line drop-out is forced! The Sharks spread the ball right before Gerard Beale goes close, desperate Rabbitohs defence scrambling well. The ball comes back left as Gallen knocks it on in front of the posts. Souths scrum.
Sharks 6
Rabbitohs 6
8:13pm
Nat said | 8:13pm | ! Report
Like the 300 line on the field = respect
8:08pm
Zachary Gates said | 8:08pm | ! Report
11 | TRY, RABBITOHS, BRAIDON BURNS
Adam Reynolds pokes a deft grubber into the in-goal and Burns flies through to cross for his side’s first try of the night!
Reynolds converts as the Bunnies draw level.
Sharks 6
Rabbitohs 6
8:06pm
Emcie said | 8:06pm | ! Report
What’s with the constant interferance in the play the ball?
8:06pm
Zachary Gates said | 8:06pm | ! Report
7 | Maloney isn’t quite as silky this time, putting too much oomph into a kick that’s taken on the full in the in-goal. Souths with a 20-metre restart as they boulder up field. Throwing the ball around on the Sharks’ line and they earn a repeat set after Gallen interferes in the ruck.
Sharks 6
Rabbitohs 0
8:03pm
Zedman said | 8:03pm | ! Report
The Bunnies are looking a bit fragile.
8:02pm
Zachary Gates said | 8:02pm | ! Report
3 | TRY, SHARKS, WADE GRAHAM
The Blues back-rower collects a James Maloney short ball to cross to the left of the uprights!
Maloney adds the extras.
Sharks 6
Rabbitohs 0
8:02pm
M.O.C. said | 8:02pm | ! Report
Ah, Groundhog Day, Brisbane and Souths televised on Thursday and Friday night. They say variety is the spice of life….
8:00pm
Scott Pryde said | 8:00pm | ! Report
Oh dear – this is going to get ugly. Sharks could put on 50 tonight.
7:59pm
Zachary Gates said | 7:59pm | ! Report
1 | The Rabbits earn a penalty in the first set of the game after Farah pins the marker for off-side. Reynolds kicks for touch and Souths are now in Sharks territory but Sammy Burgess spills his lollies. Cronulla’s ball.
Sharks 0
Rabbitohs 0