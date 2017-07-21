How far must the Waratahs slide before Gibson takes some responsibility?

How far do the Waratahs have to slide before coach Daryl Gibson’s position becomes untenable?

Many, myself included, would argue that it has already become so. The Waratahs’ meek surrender to the Western Force on Saturday night was the perfect ending to their meeker 4-11 season.

On the surface, it would seem that Gibson hasn’t been relieved of his duties because he has another year to run on his contract. Perhaps the Tahs simply can’t afford to pay him out and bring in a replacement.

But can they really afford to leave him charge? Since taking over the Waratahs from Michael Cheika, Gibson has overseen the side’s rapid demise from Super Rugby champions to competition easybeats.

Crowds are at a low, and membership will likely drop next season. And can you blame the fans for turning away?

The only thing worse than the insipid performances dished up week-in, week-out are the constant pats on the back coming from Tahs management.

Gibson says it’s not the players’ fault.

Waratahs chief executive Andrew Hore says it’s not Gibson’s.

Well, I hate to break-up the love-in, boys, but it must be somebody’s fault! And it’s a disgrace that not only has it been allowed to get to this stage, but that there still appears to be zero accountability for any of the failings.

I wrote in a separate piece recently that one of the major problems with the Wallabies was that a “culture of blame-avoidance had been allowed to fester”. It appears to be exactly the same at Moore Park, if not worse.

Nathan Grey has left the Waratahs’ setup to join the Wallabies coaching staff full-time as defence coach. Anyone who has seen the Waratahs try (and fail) to hold a basic defensive line this season must’ve shifted uncomfortably in their seats at that news.

The Waratahs aren’t able to nail down the basic fundamentals, let alone advanced defensive techniques. They’ve just recorded the worst defensive season in Super Rugby history.

And the man overseeing that has just been promoted?

It’s that lack of accountability that seems to infuriate the fans more than anything. The insistence that nothing is wrong and that Gibson’s position does not seem under threat.

What’s even more alarming for Tahs fans is that Gibson has taken on Grey’s portfolio of defence for next season. Gibson having more influence over the structure of this team can only hurt them further.

And the players know it, too.

Tom Decent suggested recently in the Sydney Morning Herald that several Waratahs had expressed their disapproval with the coach to their club teammates back in the Shute Shield.

It’s hardly surprising. Most players will stay loyal as long as they can see that a team is building towards something. But this team just isn’t. If anything they’re trending in the wrong direction.

The Waratahs are progressively getting worse.

After finishes of first and third under Cheika, Gibson has overseen a slide to 10th and now 16th.

Granted, Cheika’s team contained the likes of Kurtley Beale, Adam Ashley-Cooper and Wycliff Palu, and Gibson does not have those luxuries available to him.

But Tahs fans aren’t demanding a tilt at the title. They just want to be entertained, and the squad Gibson has at his disposal should be capable of at least that.

But they aren’t.

Look at Saturday night’s game against the Force, for instance.

Take the sight of Israel Folau – who is not even a goal-kicker – lining up a shot at penalty goal from the half-way line, down 14-3 in a game where the Tahs had nothing to play for apart from pride.

How on earth do you even come to that decision to go for goal in that scenario? It’s embarrassing.

The question must then be asked: how bad does it have to get before Gibson swallows his pride and walks away? Remember when the buck used to stop with the coach?

Former ACT Brumbies coach Laurie Fisher quit his job at Gloucester earlier this year, claiming full and ultimate responsibility for the team’s failings.

Fisher’s resignation was met with almost universal praise from the sporting community. How refreshing that the man in charge of delivering results might actually fall on his sword when results weren’t delivered!

The Waratahs have already shown their hand – they conducted a midseason review of the coach, which he passed. So the ball’s in Gibson’s court.

I don’t expect it happen. Gibson’s signed a three-year deal and he’s entitled to ride it out. That’s a hit the fans are being forced to take due to Waratah management’s decision to give an unproven coach a multi-year contract.

But the reality of it is that if performances and results next season aren’t drastically different, then Gibson will likely have done his dash as a head coach in professional rugby.

It’s hard to imagine him landing another head coaching job given how poorly he’s done with the tools at his disposal.