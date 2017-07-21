Lealiifano calms Brumbies for Super final

Christian Lealiifano’s inspirational comeback has calmed the Brumbies’ nerves as they prepare to attempt a monumental Super Rugby upset against the Hurricanes.

Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham will use his star playmaker off the bench in Friday’s quarter-final in Canberra, less than a year after the 29-year old’s leukaemia diagnosis.

But even before Lealiifano runs on to GIO Stadium he will have had a huge effect on the Brumbies, who are underdogs to eliminate the high-scoring Hurricanes.

“He just brings a sense of calmness and composure around the club,” fellow co-captain Sam Carter said.

“Anyone who’s been through what he has over the last 12 months and can still be smiling, still be training and still be giving the input that he has is an incredible achievement.

“Just having him around is a big difference.”

Prop Allan Alaalatoa said playing alongside Lealiifano would remove the Brumbies’ nerves.

“As he always says ‘you just can’t take it for granted’,” Alaalatoa said.

“We’re going to make the most of the opportunity and use him as a lift for the team.”

With Carter about to play in his fifth finals campaign at the club, he admitted earlier in his career he might have taken the opportunity for granted.

But the 27-year-old Wallabies lock isn’t underestimating the gravity of the challenge which awaits the Brumbies.

“They’re a dangerous team,” Carter said.

“If you give a team like the Hurricanes too many opportunities, especially in the wrong part of the field, they’re going to capitalise on it and that’s where they’re dangerous.”

The Hurricanes, who are hunting back-to-back titles, haven’t won in Canberra since 2010.

While their scintillating attack has scaled new heights this season, the Brumbies have made it clear where they see their advantage.

“We’re just going to take it to them up front in our set-piece,” Alaalatoa said.