North ready to fork out for stars

North Melbourne are ready to fork out more than $15 million to secure the services of Richmond star Dustin Martin and GWS youngster Josh Kelly, News Corp Australia has reported.

Martin and Kelly would each be offered long-term deals worth in excess of $1m each year with reports of a nine-year-offer for Kelly, who is 22, and six for the 26-year-old Martin.

The club would not comment on the double bid.

“What I will say is that we were decisive last year in making sure we explored every option and nothing has changed,” Joyce told the Herald Sun.

“We will explore every single option available to us … and we will make sure any prospective move ties in directly with our strategic goal of winning our fifth premiership.”