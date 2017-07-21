NSWRL defend player behaviour and culture

The NSW Rugby League has launched an impassioned defence of their culture, clearing Josh Dugan and Blake Ferguson of being drunk five days before last week’s State of Origin decider.

The governing body’s board will meet on Friday ahead of a scheduled review into this year’s Origin series capitulation in coming months.

However on the same day former coach Phil Gould attacked the team’s culture in recent years, the NSWRL moved quickly to deny a number of issues across the three camps – including suggestions Andrew Fifita had argued a proposed move to the bench with coach Laurie Daley.

At the top of the list were claims Dugan and Ferguson had acted “like clowns” on a day off during a six-hour visit to a Lennox Head pub.

“On the basis of a number of independent accounts of the circumstances, the NSWRL board is satisfied that the players were not drunk,” the statement read.

“They were not acting like ‘clowns’ and they were not so affected by alcohol that they were ‘hidden’ the following morning in a cover-up.”

The governing body also argued that the pair had “trained strongly” the following morning.

“The pair trained at 10am the following morning in full view of the media contingent,” the statement read.

The body also said Fifita and Daley had never discussed potential plans to shift him to the bench for the decider, allowing David Klemmer to start.

“It is entirely false to suggest that on the morning of the game (or at any other time during the camp) Laurie had a conversation with Andrew in which he advised Andrew that he was starting on the bench,” it said.

In light of 2GB broadcaster Ray Hadley suggesting some NSW players knew who vandalised a journalist’s hire car, the governing body called for evidence to support such claims.

If none could be produced, it also demanded an apology.

The assertions came as Gould questioned the culture within the organisation, stating he would not like any of his Penrith players to be a part of the current set up.

The Blues have lost 11 of the past 12 series, while Gould pointed to the fact NSW had dropped the last seven deciders as evidence there was something more than just talent at play.

But the NSWRL downplayed such concerns, and defended its processes as it called for calm after the loss.

“Strong culture ensures that there is an absence of blame shifting, an absence of scapegoating, a support for those within the group and a commitment to make necessary improvements in an objective way after a period of proper reflection and analysis,” they said.

“NSWRL has such a culture, supported by a strong board.”