Sydney Roosters vs Newcastle Knights: NRL live scores, blog

The Sydney Roosters will look to break out of some inconsistent form and make a statement when they host the struggling< Newcastle Knights. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 6pm (AEST).
The Roosters might be sitting inside the top four, but they don’t look like they are a team set for premiership glory.
Despite already having 12 wins for the season to go with a pair of byes, leaving them on 28 points and potentially already qualified for the finals, their form throughout 2017 has been inconsistent at best.
They continually find ways to win, but Trent Robinson has plenty of work to do before September rolls around. Coming into this game off a bye, the side will be refreshed, and it’s what they needed after being thumped by the Cronulla Sharks and scraping past the South Sydney Rabbitohs.
The Roosters appear to drift in and out of games at times, and that’s down to their execution on attack. It seems their decision making is at times, poor and execution lacking. When they have played well, it’s been Luke Keary and Mitchell Pearce dominating on the back of a forward pack rolling up field with ease.
More often than not, the Roosters pack do their job and then some, but it’s down to the kicking game of Keary and Pearce, and the ability of the outside backs to finish off those plays.
In a big blow for the hosts, hooker Jake Friend will miss this match. His form has been superb in 2017, and there is enormous pressure on Mitchell Cornish to fill the role. Joining Friend on the sideline is Michael Gordon, with Connor Watson to play at the back.
Maybe the biggest talking point of this match is Shaun Kenny-Dowall making his Knights debut against his old club. The veteran centre was in solid form at the Roosters, despite his tendency for errors before off-field dramas brought his season to a halt.
Now in the Hunter, he will look to rediscover his touch and take the Knights off the bottom. Jacob Saifiti is out for the Knights as well, with Brock Lamb to retain his spot in the halves alongside Trent Hodkinson.
It’s been another difficult season for the Knights, but there are some positive signs. They have fought hard and aren’t getting blown out as they were countless times last year.
It hasn’t translated into success yet, and they look destined to pick up another wooden spoon after a loss to the Tigers a few weeks ago, but with the side building nicely for next year, the pressure for spots are on so expect there to be some strong individual performances.
Prediction
The Roosters are up and down, but need to make a statement here. They have a brilliant record against the Knights and should win easily, skipping away in the second half.
Roosters by 20.
Be sure to join The Roar for live scores and coverage of this Round 20 match from 6pm (AEST) and don’t forget to add a comment in the section below.
6:43pm
Scott Pryde said | 6:43pm | ! Report
Thoughts on the first half Roarers?
6:43pm
Scott Pryde said | 6:43pm | ! Report
HALFTIME
The Roosters probably with the final set of the first half. They come away through the forwards, Evans getting involved before Pearce swings a pass right to Aubusson who is tackled on halfway. Radley grubbers into touch and that’ll do us for the first half.
Well, that was a pretty entertaining first half. Lot of errors at the back-end of it though, and neither team will be happy. Newcastle had a lot of possession early and couldn’t get over the line, while the Roosters probably should have scored a number more tries but couldn’t get over.
Plenty of action though.
Sydney Roosters 12
Newcastle Knights 4
6:41pm
Scott Pryde said | 6:41pm | ! Report
39′ – The Knights bringing it away through their backs before they spread left and Hodkinson dumps a ball inside for Ross who is pulled to ground. Back over halfway through Chanel Mata’utia and on the last it’s Lamb with a bomb, finding Keynny-Dowall who passes to Gagai, then he passes and Kenny-Dowall saves it, finding Ross who chips over the top to Watson.
Roosters 12
Knights 4
6:39pm
Scott Pryde said | 6:39pm | ! Report
38′ – The Roosters with a couple of runs at the uprights before they spread left from Keary to Taukeiaho and he is stopped a few metres out. Quick spread back to the right now from Keary to Pearce and then Watson beats a crew of Mata’utia’s and scramble defence before dropping it reaching out for the line.
What an effort from Watson, but another error!
Roosters 12
Knights 4
6:40pm
Johnny said | 6:40pm | ! Report
This is awful
Roosters should have scored 5 tries by now
6:38pm
Scott Pryde said | 6:38pm | ! Report
37′ – That’s a quality effort in defence from Ross. Tupou has cut straight through the line off the scrum and looked destined to score, but Ross turned around and managed to get him. Penalty on the next play.
Roosters 12
Knights 4
6:37pm
Scott Pryde said | 6:37pm | ! Report
36′ – Barnett brings the Knights away from the scrum before they spread right from Lamb to Wardle who is dumped to ground. Over halfway now and they spread right with Gagai throwing a ball to Shaun Kenny-Dowall who can’t handle it. Over the sideline.
Roosters 12
Knights 4
6:36pm
Scott Pryde said | 6:36pm | ! Report
35′ – It’s turning into an error-a-thon here. The Roosters quickly spread right from the scrum and the Knights defence come from everywhere to drag Watson over the sideline.
Roosters 12
Knights 4
6:35pm
Scott Pryde said | 6:35pm | ! Report
34′ – The Knights pinned in the corner here. They take four plays to clear the 20 before it’s a shift from left to right for Gagai who looks to step, is tackled by Matterson and there’s an error. Dropped in the tackle by the Queensland Origin winger and the Roosters are invited back onto the attack.
Roosters 12
Knights 4