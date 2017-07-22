2017 Tour de France: Stage 20 live race updates, blog

The Tour de France enters its penultimate day, a 22.5-kilometre Time Trial on Stage 20 in Marseille as Chris Froome looks to all but wrap up a fourth yellow jersey. Join The Roar for live coverage and updates from 9:45pm (AEST).
After two days in the alpine region, Stage 19 was about as easy as the peloton could have asked for. Despite a strong headwind blowing, they let a 20-man breakaway go up the road and the peloton, led by Team Sky simply turned the pedals for 222.5 kilometres before crossing the line at a stroll.
Today’s Time Trial starts in the famous Orange velodrome in Marseille and is more or less flat with the exception of a climb up to the cathedral of Notre-Dame-de-la-Garde.
The climb takes the riders from sea level up to 116 metres over a distance of about two kilometres, and is reasonably steep, followed by an equally steep and technical descent.
As mentioned, the rest of the course is just about pancake flat. Starting from the velodrome, there are three 90-degree corners early in the piece, before they get onto the beach front with a 180-degree turn to loop back up the other side of the road.
Following that, the riders will follow the road along the coast, with a couple of sweeping corners, but nothing overly technical. This part of the course will be exposed to any sea-breeze and a change in conditions, which could only take minutes may influence the result of the race.
The ride back from the coast to the velodrome will be the opposite of the route out, with the riders coming back up the other side of the road. That means more 90-degree turns, and if the weather were to turn ugly it will be a difficult Time Trial to gauge for consistent effort.
Prediction
Primoz Roglic has been in good form throughout the race and will take the challenge to Martin today – still, it’s impossible to overlook the world champion. Vasil Kiryienka is also suited to the course with the climb, and should round out the top three.
In terms of the general classification, there is almost no intrigue for the top spot. Chris Froome is the best time trialist of the bunch, and he is already in yellow.
The battle for minor placings though, is far more interesting. Rigoberto Uran should rise up to snatch second from Romain Bardet, while the Frenchman may struggle to fend off a challenge from Froome’s teammate, Mikel Landa for the final spot on the podium in Paris.
Simon Yates holding the young rider classification is going to be tough as well – he is an ordinary time trialist, and Louis Meintjes is just 2:14 behind.
Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of Stage 20 from 9:45pm (AEST) and don’t forget to drop a comment in the section below.
10:02pm
10:02pm
Taylor Phinney really looks to be having a go at this TT. He could well move into the hot seat and stay there for quite some time today.
10:01pm
10:01pm
We shouldn’t be that far away from the first riders off the ramp reaching the checkpoint at 10.2km into the stage. Luke Rowe has now been underway for about 12 minutes, so within the next three or four minutes you would imagine.
10:01pm
10:01pm
The atmosphere is starting to build in the Orange Velodrome, by the way. The capacity of the stadium is 67, 394 so it could be absolutely rocking by the time Froome and co roll down the ramp at 5pm local time.
9:58pm
9:58pm
Oliver Le Gac of the FDJ squad is one of the early riders off this morning. He is just about to roll down the ramp, and it’s been a difficult tour for him, but a fighting one. He has battled a knee injury and illness throughout but managed to make it all the way.
Of course, it hasn’t been a tour to remember for FDJ, who lost their sprinter Arnaud Demare after a single stage win on that beastly Stage 9 with six or seven big climbs. What a day that was.
9:57pm
9:57pm
Borut Bozic, who for mine has had a little bit of a disappointing Tour de France away now. The Bahrain-Merida rider has struggled to set their sprinter, Sonny Colbrelli up and hasn’t been give any freedom to do much else.
Anyway, he is riding down the start ramp now.
9:55pm
9:55pm
Taylor Phinney could put up a performance and a half today – he was always marked as a prodigy for TT racing, and the American is away today.
I’ve certainly marked him as a key rider to watch.
9:53pm
9:53pm