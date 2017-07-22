A Travis Cloke return can reignite the Bulldogs’ season

In 2016 we watched as the Western Bulldogs made history by winning the premiership against all odds. However, this season looks to be quite different for everyone’s second-favourite club.

The Bulldogs are currently sitting outside the top eight with a narrow win against Carlton last weekend not convincing anyone that they should play finals in 2017.

Leading into this season AFL experts predicted that the Bulldogs triumph last year would be the first of many in a new Dogs dynasty; however, that is looking less likely by the week.

The reason there was such a high expectation placed on the Bulldogs earlier this year was the fact that they managed to retain the majority of their premiership line-up, with 24-year-old Joel Hamling being the only one to depart.

In addition to that, the Bulldogs added dual All-Australian winner and former Collingwood tall forward Travis Cloke to the team as well as all the injured and suspended men who missed the grand final last season.

It should have worked, but it hasn’t gone to plan, with the Dogs lingering just outside a finals spot in the closest season in 90 years. But why aren’t the Bulldogs performing the way we expected? Is it just a premiership hangover? I would say so yes.

The team looks as though they have lost that do-or-die attitude, which senior coach Luke Beveridge demands from his player and which propelled them to success in 2016. At times the club looks a shadow of its former self, with many of the team’s starts to games being underwhelming. This was highlighted against Richmond in round 7 and Carlton last weekend.

But what has gone wrong? A few things: Stewart Crameri’s return being destroyed by a hip injury, and of course the fall of Jake Stringer, who showed little resemblance to the player that won All Australian selection in 2015. AFL experts in recent times have even openly stated that are ashamed that they were comparing him to the legendary Garry Ablett Sr, with ‘the package’ now having little impact in games.

But that’s not all. The recruitment of Cloke, a former Collingwood premiership player, has not really gone to plan either. The power forward has managed only six games at his new home, with a return of a mere six goals in that time as well.

However, in the 30 year-olds defence, he has suffered from a couple of injuries and is struggling with depression. Mental health issues are serious, with teammate Tom Boyd and former teammate Alex Fasolo also openly struggling with similar problems.

However, things are starting to look good for the former Pie, as Beveridge earlier this week stated that Cloke could make a return as soon as their upcoming match against Gold Coast after a promising couple of games in the VFL.

However, Cloke was in the end not named to face the Suns, although he in contention for a call-up, which is a great sign.

If this is the case, then Cloke’s return will surely act as motivation for his side – his teammates will see their friend return to the field and doing what he loves, and that’s playing footy.

The Bulldogs are still only a game out of the top eight, and if Cloke was to return, he would help motivate the side mentally and physically, as we know what he can do.

Cloke reminded us that he is still more than capable of playing at the highest level when he slotted home three goals against Sydney in round 2. If Cloke can recapture that form, it could reignite the Western Bulldogs’ season and possibly help his teammate Tom Boyd with his mental struggles along the way as well.