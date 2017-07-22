Aussie cycling legend Phil Anderson hurt in crash

Australian cycling legend Phil Anderson has been airlifted to hospital with broken ribs and a broken collarbone after falling off his bike.

Anderson, in a Facebook post, said he took a tumble during a training ride and pictures show him being loaded into an air ambulance.

“It’s been a tough day in the office,” he wrote in the post.

“Sitting up and feeling great after a rough training ride. All things considered, not bad and I can’t remember a thing.”

In a second photo, he’s giving a thumbs up, smiling with a battered face and his arm in a sling.

Anderson, who has an Order of Australia, was the first non-European and first Aussie to wear the yellow jersey at the Tour de France.