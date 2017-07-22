 

Aussie cycling legend Phil Anderson hurt in crash

    Australian cycling legend Phil Anderson has been airlifted to hospital with broken ribs and a broken collarbone after falling off his bike.

    Anderson, in a Facebook post, said he took a tumble during a training ride and pictures show him being loaded into an air ambulance.

    “It’s been a tough day in the office,” he wrote in the post.

    “Sitting up and feeling great after a rough training ride. All things considered, not bad and I can’t remember a thing.”

    In a second photo, he’s giving a thumbs up, smiling with a battered face and his arm in a sling.

    Anderson, who has an Order of Australia, was the first non-European and first Aussie to wear the yellow jersey at the Tour de France.

